Chandigarh [India], December 27: In a remarkable achievement, Koyo Koyo, the avant-garde contemporary Asian destination within Hyatt Centric Sector 17 Chandigarh, has secured a prestigious position among the distinguished winners at the 11th edition of the Food Food Top 50 Restaurant Awards 2023.

The Food Food Top 50 Restaurant Awards 2023, in partnership with Magazine Partner Hospitality Horizon, has marked a defining moment for Koyo Koyo, showcasing the zenith of excellence in the food and hospitality industry. This illustrious event, held at the Grand Hyatt Gurgaon on December 21, brought together the creme de la creme of the culinary world.

The esteemed awards ceremony, anchored by the renowned food writer, author, and TV personality Kunal Vijayakar, and celebrated food expert, TV host, and author Rashmi Uday Singh, was a captivating affair. Adding to the charm, Zorawar and Dildeep Kalra of Massive Restaurants Pvt Ltd joined the dynamic duo, sharing their extensive knowledge and captivating the audience with quick wit and abundant charm.

Sohaib Kidwai, General Manager at Hyatt Centric Chandigarh, expressed his excitement, stating, "Koyo Koyo's recognition in the Top 50 Restaurant Awards is not merely an accolade; it's a resounding testament to our unwavering commitment to culinary excellence. By bringing this prestigious award back to Chandigarh, we have not only elevated Koyo Koyo's status but have also prominently placed the vibrant culinary scene of Chandigarh on the national food map. This triumph reflects our dedication to providing an exceptional and unforgettable dining experience, both day and night. We are thrilled to have contributed to the city's culinary legacy and look forward to continuing our journey of culinary excellence."

The Food Food Top 50 Restaurant Awards, orchestrated by Trikaya Media Group, was a star-studded affair, attended by industry giants, celebrities, and top business leaders, setting new standards in the industry. The awards, decided by a Grand Jury and Esteemed Directors, recognized the top 50 restaurants in India, with the editorial choice awards determined by the editorial board.

Celebrated for its fresh and vibrant ambiance during the day, seamlessly transforming into a lively and exhilarating nightlife experience, Koyo Koyo has become a culinary gem. Koyo Koyo's triumph in the Top 50 Restaurant Awards 2023 cements its status as a culinary powerhouse, firmly positioning Chandigarh on the national food map. This recognition is a testament to its dedication to providing an exceptional dining experience, day and night.

The Hyatt Centric Experience

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Created for millennial-minded travelers who want to be in the middle of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery. The lobby lounge is a launch pad providing guests with information about the most sought-after food, nightlife and activities the destination has to offer, sourced from a community of "in the know" local explorers. The bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined modern rooms focus on delivering everything guests wants and nothing they don't, including environmentally conscious bath products, Bluetooth-enabled electronics and restaurant to-go delivery service. A team of associates is always available to aid guests in their discovery of the destination and make the most of their stay. For more information on Hyatt Centric hotels, visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/brands/hyatt-centric?src=vanity_hyattcentric.com

