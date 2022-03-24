New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Trivitron Healthcare, a global medical technology company, has announced Chandra Ganjoo as Group Chief Executive Officer (Group CEO) of Trivitron Healthcare with immediate effect.

She brings in unique experience and strong skills to lead Trivitron Healthcare into its next phase of profitable growth.

Chandra Ganjoo, joined Trivitron Healthcare in 1999 and has played several positions in the organisation, has been a foundation of strength and progress. Since 1999, she has worked in sales, marketing, corporate communication, human resource management, cost controller, and a variety of other areas. She has risen in prominence, particularly in the last five years, when the company transformed from a predominantly trading and distribution company to a global R&D and manufacturing MNC by demonstrating exceptional compassionate people management skills, hard work, process compliance, and commitment.

Talking about the decision, Dr GSK Velu Chairman & Managing Director at Trivitron Group of Companies, said, "As we embark on our journey to become an innovative, research-driven MedTech Global MNC, it is certainly a right time to put a new organisation structure in place to achieve our long-term goals and objectives. Trivitron will have three different Strategic Business Units viz India, International & Joint Ventures, and this will be further sub-divided as multiple verticals within these SBUs to give focus and individual successes."

"We have a centralised corporate leadership team guiding, supporting and monitoring these verticals and SBUs. I along with Board of Trivitron Healthcare is extremely pleased & proud to have chosen Chandra Ganjoo as Group Chief Executive Officer (Group CEO) of Trivitron Healthcare with immediate effect. I am confident that she will lead our organisation to greater heights of success," he said.

Ganjoo has been instrumental in extending Trivitron's global footprint through several organic and inorganic growth strategy initiatives and has been a key driver in implementing the organization's 3 P's Strategy, which includes People, Process, and Performance.

Chandra Ganjoo, Group Chief Executive Officer at Trivitron Healthcare, said, "I thank Dr Velu and the board of Trivitron Healthcare for the trust and confidence reposed in me. It has been my privilege to work at Trivitron Healthcare almost since its inception. I am humbled to have been chosen to lead this organization and it is a moment of pride and honour for me. Trivitron's foundation is based on strong pillars of transparency, equality, trust, customer first attitude and committed people. With this strong foundation and support from all Trivitronians, I will work towards the growth and success of the group companies and all our stakeholders."

