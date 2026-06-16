Business News | Chandukaka Saraf Jewels Expands Maharashtra Footprint with New Prime Store in Gadhinglaj

VMPL

Gadhinglaj (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Strengthening its retail presence in Maharashtra, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has announced the inauguration of its new Prime Store in Gadhinglaj, Kolhapur district, on June 18, 2026. The new outlet marks the brand's 21st showroom and reflects its continued expansion strategy aimed at bringing premium jewellery offerings closer to customers across emerging markets.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Destiny Tuesday Lottery Result of June 16, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

With a legacy spanning nearly two centuries, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has established itself as one of the region's trusted jewellery brands, known for its craftsmanship, design innovation, and customer-centric approach. The launch of the Gadhinglaj showroom is expected to enhance access to a wide range of gold, diamond, and precious jewellery collections for customers in the town and neighbouring areas.

Located at Nehru Chowk, opposite SBI Bank, the new Prime Store has been designed to provide a modern jewellery shopping experience, combining contemporary retail infrastructure with personalized customer service. The showroom will showcase an extensive portfolio of traditional and contemporary jewellery designs catering to diverse consumer preferences and occasions.

Also Read | Netflix or Prime Video? Samay Raina Drops Cryptic Post Ahead of 'India's Got Latent' Season 2 Release.

To commemorate the inauguration, the company has announced a series of limited-period launch offers aimed at enhancing customer engagement during the opening week. Customers purchasing gold jewellery can avail a flat 20% discount on making charges, while diamond jewellery buyers will receive a flat 100% discount on making charges.

In addition, customers making purchases worth ₹50,000 or more will become eligible for a mega lucky draw featuring prizes such as a TVS scooter, smartphones, and gift vouchers. The promotional campaign will run from June 18 to June 22, 2026, across the newly launched showroom.

The company has also introduced special benefits for participants in its jewellery savings schemes. Investors enrolled in these schemes, as well as jewellery purchasers during the inaugural period, will receive assured gifts as part of the celebrations.

Commenting on the expansion, Directors Siddharth Shah and Aditya Shah said that the new showroom reflects the company's commitment to strengthening its customer reach while delivering a jewellery-buying experience built on trust, transparency, quality, and innovation. They noted that the brand remains focused on offering customers a wide selection of jewellery backed by superior craftsmanship and service excellence.

The launch comes amid continued growth in demand for organised jewellery retail in Tier-II and Tier-III markets, where consumers are increasingly seeking branded jewellery backed by quality assurance and transparent pricing practices. Industry trends indicate that expanding retail networks and localized customer engagement initiatives are becoming key growth drivers for established jewellery brands.

Customers can explore the new collection and avail the festive benefits at Chandukaka Saraf Jewels showrooms across Maharashtra and Karnataka during the offer period.

With the inauguration of its Gadhinglaj Prime Store, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels aims to further deepen its connection with customers in western Maharashtra while reinforcing its position in the region's evolving jewellery retail landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)