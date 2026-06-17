Business News | Chandukaka Saraf Jewels Launches 'RITI 2.0' Lightweight Gold Collection Ahead of Key Jewellery Buying Season

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: As consumer preferences increasingly shift towards lightweight, versatile jewellery that balances style and affordability, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has unveiled RITI 2.0, the latest edition of its lightweight gold necklace collection, alongside special festive offers for the auspicious occasions of Vat Purnima and Guru Pushyamrut.

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The launch comes at a time when demand for contemporary gold jewellery is witnessing steady growth, particularly among younger consumers seeking designs that can transition seamlessly from festive celebrations to everyday wear. With nearly two centuries of heritage in the jewellery industry, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels continues to evolve its offerings in line with changing market trends while preserving traditional craftsmanship.

RITI 2.0 features a curated range of contemporary gold necklaces, including both long and short designs, with each piece weighing under 15 grams. The collection has been designed to cater to modern consumers who value lightweight jewellery without compromising on elegance, quality, or craftsmanship.

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According to the company, the collection blends heritage-inspired artistry with contemporary aesthetics, offering designs suited for festive occasions, family celebrations, professional settings, and daily wear. The emphasis on lightweight formats also aligns with the growing preference for practical and investment-friendly jewellery purchases.

To mark the festive period, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has announced a flat 30% discount on making charges on gold jewellery purchases. The offer will be valid from 18 June to 22 June 2026 across all Chandukaka Saraf Jewels showrooms in Maharashtra, enabling customers to make purchases during one of the most significant periods in the traditional jewellery-buying calendar.

Speaking on the launch, a spokesperson for Chandukaka Saraf Jewels said, "Today's jewellery buyers seek a combination of design, versatility, value, and trust. RITI 2.0 has been thoughtfully created to address these evolving expectations while staying true to the craftsmanship and heritage that define our brand. Launching the collection during Vat Purnima and Guru Pushyamrut allows us to offer customers jewellery that complements both the festive spirit and modern lifestyles."

Industry observers note that lightweight gold jewellery has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments within the organised jewellery market, driven by rising gold prices, changing lifestyle preferences, and increasing demand for wearable designs that offer both aesthetic appeal and long-term value.

With its contemporary styling, lightweight appeal, and festive offers, RITI 2.0 is expected to attract customers looking for jewellery that combines tradition, practicality, and modern elegance.

Customers can explore the new collection and avail the festive benefits at Chandukaka Saraf Jewels showrooms across Maharashtra during the offer period.

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