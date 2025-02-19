NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 19: Marwari Catalysts (MCats), has swiftly ascended as India's fastest-growing startup accelerator, primarily focusing on nurturing early-stage startups in India. Since its inception, Marwari Catalysts has risen to prominence as a benefactor to both ailing and promising startups and that too in a grand fashion, whose reach now transcends national and international boundaries.

With a commendable track record of investments spanning over 90 startups and several successful exits with few success stories in Venture Studio Model like TURMS and The BOOK CAFE achieving 50x growth, through its accelerator model.

Marwari Catalysts is now venturing into the Venture Studio Model, with a goal of revitalizing startups that are facing various challenges - scalability challenges, lack of operational excellence, lack of succession planning, founder disputes, lack of diversification or pivoting to growth channels or simply need of the hour.

Creating a new chapter of growth and acceleration with the Venture Studio Model.

The venture studio model represents a paradigm shift from traditional accelerator frameworks. In addition to mentoring and funding startups, a Venture Studio goes beyond and actively ideates, launches, and scales new ventures, often taking a more hands-on approach in the entire end to end development process.

Marwari Catalysts is poised to harness this model to foster innovation and entrepreneurship beyond the metropolitan hubs and looks to coalesce the startup landscape with new vigor. We invite Family Offices and corporations to work together with Marwari Catalysts in this initiative.

Sushil Sharma, the Founder and CEO of Marwari Catalysts, articulates this vision: "India is at the right stage for startups, and the ecosystem in cities beyond metros is becoming stronger for creating wealth through startups."

Portfolios under the Venture Studio Model:

* Pratap IVF: An affordable, accessible, IVF solution currently available in 3 cities and expanding in 3 more cities in the upcoming quarter.

* TURMS: A sustainable, anti stain, anti odor intelligent apparel brand that impressed the sharks and won MS Dhoni's heart.

* Leap Ahead India: A platform catapulting Indian startups onto the global stage and making the Indian market accessible to international startups.

* Nostalgia Pages: India's leading yearbook brand, helping people relive and cherish nostalgic memories, is trusted by top institutions like IITs, IIMs, and prestigious universities worldwide.

* Literom: A customised cutting edge B2B SaaS based ERP solution provider.

* ClimeKare: An expert carbon footprint accounting, carbon neutral strategies, ESG reporting, carbon emissions reduction and sustainability solutions provider.

* Eldo Care: A social initiative that offers multiple 24/7 elderly club services for your parents located in tier-2 and below towns of India giving the most reliable 'Health Companion'!

The venture studio model, while successful internationally, remains relatively uncharted in India.

Gurmeet Singh, Executive Director, Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC), says, "Venture Studio Model is already successful in the international market and looking forward to the Indianised version with Marwari ethos. The venture studio model can provide the critical funding and bandwidth that enable startups to innovate and scale internationally."

Additionally, Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman, BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry says, "Taking venture startups global isn't merely an option; it's a necessity in today's interconnected economy. The venture studio model offered by MCats will thrive the startups in international markets."

Marwari Catalysts is bullish on the venture studio model, with plans to invest in additional 10 companies every year. This ambitious target underscores their commitment to fostering entrepreneurship in regions that have traditionally been overlooked.

Sushil Sharma envisions the Venture Studio Model as a catalyst for both startups and established entities seeking revitalization or exploring new avenues. The model will collaborate closely with Family Offices and innovators, with a particular focus on non-succession planning and emerging ideas. The initiative will extend its reach to businesses across India and aim to facilitate SME IPOs.

By providing strategic guidance, operational support, and necessary resources, MCats aims to offer these startups a new lease on life, turning potential failures into success stories.

Marwari Catalysts' foray into the Venture Studio Model marks a significant evolution in India's startup landscape. By leveraging this model, MCats is not only expanding its portfolio but also contributing to the decentralisation of innovation, ensuring that the entrepreneurial spirit thrives across the nation and also aids in global success through the successes of such startups!

