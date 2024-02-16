SRV Media

New Delhi [India], February 16: The 14th Global Investment Immigration Summit at the Shangri-la Hotel in New Delhi on February 10, 2024 marked a significant milestone in India's quest for international opportunities. The event witnessed a remarkable surge in attendees, indicative of the growing interest among Indian investors and High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) in exploring avenues abroad. With a keen focus on various immigration programs such as the EB-5 Visa, Portugal Golden Visa, UK Business Immigration, and Europe Golden Visa, the summit served as a comprehensive platform for industry professionals and aspiring immigrants alike.

Also Read | India's Wearable Device Market Rise '34%' Growth in 2023 To Record '134.2 Million' Units: Report.

Organized by BLS Global and Acquest Advisors (Knowledge Partner) with NDTV as the media partner, the summit brought together a diverse array of immigration experts from around the world. Representatives from countries like the US, UK, Portugal, Greece, and more converged in New Delhi to share insights and expertise with over 150 HNIs and industry professionals in attendance.

The opening ceremony of the summit was graced by Sam Hussain, Director of BLS Global, and Paresh Karia, CEO Acquest Advisors who extended a warm welcome to all the distinguished guests, speakers, and partners. Shri Raj Kumar Sharma, Founder, President, and CEO of the Indo Latin American Chamber of Commerce, delivered the inaugural address, shedding light on the myriad opportunities available to Indian business owners and HNIs on the global stage. Sharma's emphasis on the importance of seeking professional guidance in navigating the complex immigration landscape struck a chord with the audience, laying the foundation for the insightful discussions that followed.

Also Read | Maha Shivaratri 2024 Date in India: 5 Things To Offer to Lord Shiva and Receive His Divine Blessings on Mahashivratri Festival.

One of the key highlights of the summit was the presentation by Paresh Karia, CEO of Acquest Advisors. With years of experience in banking, investment advisory, real estate, and immigration, Karia brought a wealth of knowledge to the table. His presentation provided a comprehensive overview of the latest immigration trends, focusing on the growing interest among Indian HNIs in residency and citizenship by investment options such as the US EB-5 Visa, Portugal Golden Visa, and Greece Golden Visa. Karia's insights resonated with the audience, sparking discussions and inquiries into the various opportunities available abroad.

A power-packed session on the US EB-5 Visa program, moderated by Ambika Singh, a Senior Journalist with NDTV, captured the attention of attendees. Leading professionals from the US and India engaged in insightful discussions, dissecting the legal and financial intricacies of the EB-5 program and addressing queries from the audience. The session provided valuable insights into the highly popular US Green Card by Investment program, its requirements, benefits, and potential pitfalls, empowering attendees to make informed decisions about their immigration goals.

The summit also featured presentations highlighting investment opportunities in Europe, with a particular focus on countries like Portugal and Greece. Post-lunch sessions delved into the technical aspects of remitting funds overseas under schemes like the Liberalised Remittance Scheme, as well as recent regulatory changes affecting such remittances. The session, led by Paresh Karia, featured renowned bankers, chartered accountants, and immigration experts who imparted valuable insights and practical guidance on navigating the intricate terrain of international finance and immigration effectively.

A panel discussion on the recent changes in UK Immigration programs rounded off the event, providing attendees with valuable insights into the opportunities available to entrepreneurs and businesses seeking immigration to the UK.

Throughout the summit, Acquest Advisors played a pivotal role as the knowledge partner, providing invaluable expertise and guidance to attendees. Specializing in Business Immigration and Residency by Investment programs offered by American and European governments, Acquest Advisors offers tailor-made solutions to HNIs, business owners, and startup entrepreneurs. With a deep understanding of clients' needs and circumstances, Acquest Advisors works closely with its clients to develop personalized immigration strategies that align with their goals and aspirations.

Headquartered in Mumbai, the financial capital of India, Acquest Advisors boasts a network of experts, including renowned attorneys, bankers, and chartered accountants. This extensive network enables Acquest Advisors to offer comprehensive immigration solutions to its clients, ensuring that they receive the highest level of service and support throughout their immigration journey. After establishing itself as a leading investment immigration consultant in India, Acquest is now spreading its wings to the Middle East starting with Dubai.

Paresh Karia, CEO of Acquest Advisors, is at the forefront of the firm's efforts to provide world-class immigration services to its clients. With over two decades of experience across banking, investment advisory, real estate, and immigration, Karia brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his role. A thought leader in the field, Karia is a regular contributor to leading publications and media outlets, where he shares his insights and expertise on immigration and investment trends.

In conclusion, the 14th Global Investment Immigration Summit served as a valuable platform for Indian investors and HNIs to explore opportunities abroad and gain insights into the latest immigration trends and programs. With valuable insights from BLS Global and Acquest Advisors, attendees left the summit equipped with the knowledge and expertise they need to pursue their immigration goals with confidence and success.

For more information, please visit - https://www.acquest-advisors.com/

Contact Information - +91 9769769900 (Tel/WhatsApp)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)