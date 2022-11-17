New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/SRV): Charting Space, a leading platform for stock trading education, has recently hit a milestone of over 3200 enrolled learners, in its mission to make the common man an advanced trader. As a testament to its expertise and domain knowledge, this milestone of Charting Space has been achieved in a short span of 2.5 years since its inception, a veritable benchmark in the investment training industry. The sole strategy behind the growth story of the platform is its sheer value addition to the user which in turn drives its success by word-of-mouth. In addition to the programs offered, the platform has also conducted 54 oversubscribed expert sessions, in its effort to make stock trading a household affair. To advance its mission to reach a wide network of learners and bring to them stock investment knowledge, Charting Space has geared itself to make over 10,000 people financially independent by 2025.

The ISO-certified company, with its expert traders who are also NSE (National Stock Exchange)-certified mentors, has not only touched the lives of the learners with its premium financial education, leading candidates to have a successful run in the stock market and higher quality of life but also has achieved a staggering 94 per cent success rate of turning learners into active traders.

Elated by the milestone, a senior mentor at Charting Space said, "Today stock trading has gained massive traction among people, but the income avenue has become an excessively labour-intensive process due to the lack of proper information about it. We have successfully bypassed this gap in knowledge with our platform. According to SEBI data, the number of Demat accounts is rising annually, implying that millions of novice traders start their journey in the world of the stock market without proper knowledge, and naturally, many fail. It is this massive crowd that we want to help succeed. Conquering the stock market is not impossible: only, the enthusiast needs the required support. Charting space has dedicatedly sought to provide the most cutting-edge analysis and education of the stock market that the founders themselves work on along with other expert analysts in the platform, who personally study thoroughly before imparting the insight."

Following its principle of offering first-rate trading education to the everyman, Charting Space currently offers, at affordable prices, three comprehensive training programs named Price Action Trader Program, Advanced Derivatives Trader Program, and Mega System Trader Program.

The "Price Action Trader Program" is designed to equip the novice with comprehensive knowledge of the equity cash market by inculcating in-depth stock research skills along with expertise in analyzing current price movements. Moreover, with this program, the learner becomes familiar with advanced concepts such as chart analysis, trend analysis, top-down approach, and more.

Another popular training program among learners is the "Advanced Derivatives Trader Program" which teaches option traders how to use Characteristics of Options, Option Greeks and Moneyness to identify the best entry and exit points in the options Market.

"Mega System Trader Program" has been prepared to provide comprehensive and in-depth knowledge about system trading using a proprietary automated trade scanning system - Charting Space Studio. With just one click of the mouse, this innovative system helps to find instantly trading opportunities in the market, saving hours of research time.

What sets Charting Space apart from the crowd of rampantly mushrooming analysts, is its dedicated team of experts who systematically handhold the learners through a lucrative trading journey, contributing to the learner-to-trader success rate. In addition to the high-quality guidance provided via the programs, the learners get access to free lifetime mentorship.

Testifying for the accessible format of the training programs, Charting Space has a wide base of learners which extends beyond the cosmopolitan metro netizens to tier-two and three cities. What connects the broad network of learners is the platform's effort to create a safe and knowledge-oriented community. For an intensive learning curve, aspiring traders can seek out high-performance training at Charting Space, a one-stop solution for everything stock-related.

