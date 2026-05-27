Business News | Chattels Design: India's Most Hassle-Free Franchise Investment Is Now Live

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 27: Chattels Design, one of India's most reputed interior designers based in Bangalore, proudly announces the launch of its franchise program under the FOCO (Franchise Owned, Company Operated) model, a minimal-effort investment opportunity that puts your money to work while Chattels does everything else.

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With 7+ years of design expertise and a proven business model, Chattels Design is now inviting forward-thinking investors to be part of its expanding national footprint, completely hassle-free.

The Model, Simply Put

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Chattels Design operates on one powerful premise:

- You invest. We operate. You earn.

- Invest a fixed amount upfront, and receive a guaranteed percentage of early sales in return

- Receive a guaranteed share of monthly sales for a specified period

- Over the years, your investment grows to 3x-4x of what you put in

- Minimal involvement in day-to-day operations -- ever

What Chattels Design Takes Care Of -- Everything

As a franchise investor, your only job is writing the cheque. Here's what Chattels handles completely on your behalf:

- Location scouting -- Finding and finalising the right spot

- Experience Center setup -- Full fit-out, design, and launch

- Hiring & payroll -- All employees are on Chattels Design's payroll

- Sales & project execution -- End-to-end managed by the Chattels team

- Operations & management -- 100% handled, 0% your headache

Your Returns -- Clear, Guaranteed, Growing

- Investment: ₹X (your amount)

- Monthly Return: 2%-3% of sales

- 5-Year Total Return: 3x-4x of investment

- ROI: Guaranteed

Why This Works

Returns are based on a percentage of sales -- not a flat fixed amount -- meaning as the center grows, so do your earnings

Flexible Based on Market

Final return percentage is discussed and finalised based on location and market factors-

Passive Investment Approach

Think of it like investing in a company, you sit back, the business runs, and your returns roll in

Who Can Invest?

Anyone can invest, there are no eligibility criteria or industry experience required. Whether you are a working professional with surplus funds, an HNI or passive income seeker, an NRI looking for India-based returns, a real estate owner wanting better yield from your commercial space, or a first-time investor exploring beyond the stock market, Chattels Design welcomes you as a franchise partner.

About Chattels Design

Chattels Design is the award-winning interior design brand known for crafting exceptional living and commercial spaces. With 150+ expert designers, and 3,000+ homes delivered, the brand has built an unmatched reputation for blending aesthetics, functionality, and innovation, from concept to execution, all under one roof. Recognised as one of the leading interior designers in Bangalore, Chattels Design's 4+ immersive Experience Centers allow clients to visualise, feel, and finalise their dream interiors, setting Chattels Design apart in a highly competitive market.

"It's as simple as investing in the share market -- you put your money in, the company operates, and you wait for your return. Except here, the return is guaranteed." -- Itisha, Founder, Chattels Design

Why This Is the Smartest Passive Investment Right Now

- Hassle-free -- No daily involvement, no operational stress

- Guaranteed income -- Fixed return structure, not market-dependent

- High-growth sector -- India's interior design market is booming

- Proven brand -- You back a team that's already doing it successfully

- Scalable -- Potential to invest in multiple centers as returns compound

Ready to Invest?

Chattels Design is onboarding select franchise partners across India. If you are looking for a proven interior design franchise that runs itself while you earn, this is your opportunity. Get in touch today for your personalised ROI projection and franchise proposal.

- For more details: https://chattelsdesign.com/franchise/

- Contact Us: https://chattelsdesign.com/contact/

- Email: enquiry@chattelsdesign.com

- Phone: +91 8861963344

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