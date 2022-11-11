New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/SRV): Chefic Chutney's by VMT Foods, World's first ready-to-eat chutney, has recently launched four new flavors of Indian chutney - Coriander leaves chutney, Mint leaves Chutney, Onion-tomato-ginger chutney, and Curry leaves chutney. Made with high-quality ingredients, the brand is best known for delivering fresh and good quality chutneys with a longer shelf life for consumption. Apart from chutneys, VMT foods were also offering Idli and Dosa batter.

Registered trademark under VMT Foods, Chefic, seeks to provide freshly made, healthy, homemade chutneys, prepared with a range of ingredients, to meet the desired taste and texture of Indian chutneys with high nutritional content and without adding any preservatives or chemicals. Chefic chutneys are made with sunflower oil and are suitable for everyday consumption by people of all ages, under any health conditions. Hence, it is healthy, high in nutritional value, and has a less fat content. Apart from that, Chefic chutneys can be stored up to 10 days under deep freezing and have a longer shelf life for consumption.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Man Dies of Snake Bite While Trying To Take Selfie With Serpent in Budaun.

Moving forward, the brand aims to expand its Cloud Kitchen service to all Metro cities and Tier 1 cities in India as well as globally by exporting to foreign countries and directly selling products to the end consumers via its cold storage distribution channels. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, VMT Foods did well since everyone was either recuperating from the illness or working from home, which boosted demand for Idli and Dosa batter with chutney packets because people saw them as a healthy option.

Sharing his thoughts on the vision and mission of the brand, Premalatha Muruganandhan, Proprietor of Chefic Chutney said, "Our objective is to create a reputable brand that focuses on environmentally friendly and sustainable food production, using techniques that avoid chemicals and preservatives. Our company was founded on an uncompromising commitment to 100 per cent organic, ethically sourced, and sustainably produced products." She further added, "We want to establish ourselves as a trusted name in the Indian and Global food industry, one that emphasizes the production of food products in an environmentally responsible and sustainable manner. We also want to provide employment opportunities for numerous young people who are unemployed."

Also Read | Monica, O My Darling Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Radhika Apte, Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Starting by selling products offline over 4 years ago, the brand eventually realized that in the whole process of reaching its end consumers, the product crosses its expiry date. To prevent the same, VMT foods created its new E-commerce website named https://chefic.in/ specifically for selling chutneys; intending to deliver freshly homemade hygienic chutneys to the ultimate consumers within 24 hours from the order confirmation.

Established in 2019, VMT Foods applied for a Patent in March 2020, so that all the recipes and its production process are protected, considering the business growth and future expansion plans. Additionally, the firm has applied for the MSME, GUMASTA, and FSSAI licenses for the rapid growth and expansion of the business.

For more information, please visit the website - https://chefic.in/

Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/cheficchutneys/

This story has been provided by SRV ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)