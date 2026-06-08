Business News | Chennai-Based Fronseye Tech Launches Apragya AI - India's First Horizontal AI-Native ERP Platform for Modern Teams

India PR Distribution

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 8: Fronseye Tech Private Limited, a DPIIT and StartupTN-recognized Indian deep-tech startup, announced the official launch of Apragya AI - positioned as the first horizontal AI-native Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform purpose-built for the agent era. Apragya AI converges artificial intelligence agents, low-code workflow orchestration, and traditional enterprise applications into a single unified platform, eliminating the need for businesses to stitch together multiple AI tools and legacy software systems. Unlike conventional ERPs from SAP, Oracle, or Microsoft Dynamics that retrofit AI capabilities as bolt-on copilots, Apragya AI is built on an AI-native architecture from day one. The platform delivers 50+ ready-to-deploy AI agents covering Sales, Finance, HR, Procurement, CRM, and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) - all orchestrated through LangGraph's agentic framework.

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"Enterprise AI today is mostly chatbots dressed up as agents. We built Apragya AI to be the operating system underneath - where AI doesn't just respond, it runs your business," said Vasudevan.P, Founder and CEO of Fronseye Tech.

"SMBs and mid-market enterprises can finally skip the 18-month SAP rollouts and run CRM, HR, Finance, and Procurement on a single AI-native platform - built in India, for the world."

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Three Suites, One PlatformApragya AI organizes its capabilities into three integrated suites:

- Solution Suite - A no-code Agent Builder, visual Workflow Canvas, Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) approvals, agent testing harness, and Marketplace of pre-built business cases.

- Enterprise Suite - Full business applications including CRM, HR, Finance, Procurement, Contract Management, Inventory & Warehousing, and Compliance - all consuming the agents built in the Solution Suite.

- Business Suite - AI productivity tools (chat, content writing, image generation, code assistance, transcription) that any employee can use day one.

The platform is multi-tenant by design with enterprise-grade governance: Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), audit logs, token allocation pools, multi-step approvals, and

Single Sign-On (SSO). Security infrastructure includes TLS 1.3 encryption in transit, AES-256 at rest, with SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA controls in progress and GDPR-aligned data handling.

Indian SaaS Made for the AI EraTargeted at small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and mid-market enterprises globally, Apragya AI is offered through tiered subscription plans starting with a free trial and multiple plans based on user needs, and custom Enterprise pricing for larger deployments. The platform's per-user token allocation model gives organizations granular control over AI spending - addressing a key concern business have raised with opaque cloud AI billing.

"India's digital transformation story has been built on talented developers consuming global SaaS. With Apragya AI, we're flipping that equation - Indian businesses can now run their operations on Indian-built AI infrastructure," added Arivazhagan M, CTO "We're seeing strong early interest from real estate, manufacturing, retail, professional services, and healthcare verticals."

The launch comes as the global AI agent platform market is projected to grow at a 45% CAGR through 2030, with India emerging as a key talent and adoption hub. Apragya AI joins a small group of category pioneers, but stands apart as the only horizontal AI- native ERP covering CRM, HR, Finance, and Procurement under a single architecture.

About Fronseye Tech Private Limited

Fronseye Tech Private Limited is an Indian deep-tech startup incorporated under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the StartupTN initiative of the Government of Tamil Nadu. The company's flagship product, Apragya AI, is an AI-native enterprise platform unifying agents, workflows, and applications. Headquartered in Chennai, India.

Website: https://apragya.ai | https://fronseye.com

Media Contact:Vakeesan B

Business Relationship Head Fronseye Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Email: hello@apragya.ai

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