Business News | Chennai Plastic Surgery Conducts International Hands-on Workshop on Gynecomastia Surgery, Chest Sculpting and Male Chest Contouring

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 8: Chennai Plastic Surgery successfully conducted a two-day advanced hands-on workshop on Chest Sculpting in Gynecomastia, bringing together sixteen practicing plastic surgeons, aesthetic surgeons, fellows, and trainees from across Asia and Australia. The intensive academic program focused on the latest techniques in gynecomastia surgery, male chest contouring, body sculpting, energy-based technologies, and aesthetic surgery practice development.

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The comprehensive workshop led by Dr. Karthik Ramasamy, Chennai's renowned Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon, provided participants with advanced training in the evaluation and management of gynecomastia across all grades. The academic sessions covered key aspects including patient assessment, gynecomastia grading, surgical planning, liposuction-assisted chest sculpting, gland excision, puffy nipple correction, skin tightening procedures, scar minimization, and advanced male chest contouring techniques.

The distinguished faculty panel, comprising Dr. Venkatramakrishnan, Dr. Sivakumar, Dr. Sasi Kumar Muthu, Dr. TNS, Dr. M.D. Nishar, Dr. Preethy, and members of the Chennai Plastic Surgery team, shared their extensive clinical expertise, refined surgical techniques, and practical insights. The faculty emphasized the importance of achieving a natural masculine chest aesthetic while maintaining the highest standards of patient safety, surgical precision, and optimal clinical outcomes in gynecomastia surgery and male chest contouring procedures.

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Speaking at the workshop, Dr. Karthik Ramasamy said, "The future of plastic surgery depends on structured training, technology adoption, and hands-on clinical exposure. At Chennai Plastic Surgery, our focus is on advancing gynecomastia surgery, chest sculpting, male chest contouring, and body contouring through live surgical demonstrations and evidence-based learning. Such academic initiatives strengthen surgical decision-making, enhance precision, and improve outcomes in aesthetic surgery practice."

Beyond Surgery: Integrating Technology, Practice Growth and Next-Generation Plastic Surgery Training

Live Surgical Demonstrations and Clinical Learning

A major highlight of the workshop was the live surgical demonstration of gynecomastia correction procedures performed on patients with varying grades of the condition. Participants observed real-time operative planning, surgical decision-making, advanced chest sculpting techniques, and management of complex cases, along with interactive case discussions and question-and-answer sessions that enriched the overall learning experience in gynecomastia surgery and male chest contouring.

Technology Integration in Modern Aesthetic Surgery

Significant technological value was added through the participation of Mr. Ramamoorthy Sundaram, Managing Director of Spectra, and Mr. Prabakaran, Technical Director of Spectra, who demonstrated advanced energy-based technology devices used in modern aesthetic and surgical procedures.

Participants gained insights into clinical applications, safety protocols, and innovations in energy-based devices, highlighting their role in enhancing surgical precision, improving patient outcomes, and optimizing aesthetic treatment results in body contouring and aesthetic medicine.

Plastic Surgery Practice Building and Growth Strategies

The workshop featured dedicated sessions on plastic surgery practice building, covering key areas such as patient communication, ethical marketing, digital branding, online presence, practice management, reputation building, and consistent patient outcomes.

These sessions provided valuable guidance for young surgeons and aesthetic practitioners seeking to establish and expand successful practices in plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine.

Future of Plastic Surgery Training in India

Discussions on the future of plastic surgery training in India highlighted the growing importance of structured fellowships, cadaveric workshops, simulation-based learning, international collaborations, and exposure to high surgical volumes.

Experts noted that modern plastic surgery education in India is increasingly aligning with global standards, offering training experiences comparable to leading international programs.

About Chennai Plastic Surgery

Chennai Plastic Surgery is a leading centre specializing in plastic surgery, cosmetic surgery, gynecomastia surgery, body contouring, facial aesthetics, reconstructive surgery, and advanced aesthetic procedures. The institution is committed to delivering exceptional patient care while actively promoting surgical education, innovation, and professional development through specialized workshops, fellowships, and academic training programs.

To watch the program surf: youtu.be/ZRyCNEVYeXg.

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