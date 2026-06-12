Business News | Chhattisgarh Attracts Rs 9,580 Cr Investment Across Key Sectors; Eyes over 7,000 Jobs

Hyderabad [Telangana], June 12 (ANI): Chhattisgarh's economy received a major boost as investment proposals worth Rs 9,580 crore were presented across sectors, including data centres, semiconductors, cement, and more, at the Investors Connect programme in Hyderabad on Friday, as per a statement by the State Government.

According to the release, these investment proposals are expected to create over 7000 direct job opportunities in the state. The proposals span multiple sectors, including data centres, cement, semiconductor and GPU infrastructure, solar energy equipment manufacturing, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and dairy processing.

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'Chhattisgarh received investment proposals worth Rs 9,580 crore across sectors, including data centres, cement, semiconductor and GPU infrastructure, solar energy equipment manufacturing, textiles, pharmaceuticals and dairy processing at the Investors Connect programme held in Hyderabad on June 12, 2026," the release said.

According to the release, around 7 companies had submitted investment proposals that will likely generate approximately 7,800 direct employment opportunities in the state.

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"Seven organisations submitted investment proposals that are expected to generate approximately 7,800 direct employment opportunities," the release said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented "Invitation to Invest" letters to prospective investors in the presence of Commerce and Industries Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan, along with industrialists, investors, and business representatives.

Commenting on the development, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that Chhattisgarh offers streamlined approvals, a single-window system, infrastructure support and industry-oriented policies. He invited companies from Hyderabad, particularly those operating in the IT, pharmaceutical and logistics sectors, to explore investment opportunities in the state.

The CM further said that the state has been organising investor outreach programmes in major cities across India and in countries including Japan and South Korea.

As per the release, the state received proposed investment of Rs 4,200 crore for a data centre project, Rs 2,912 crore in the cement sector, Rs 1,000 crore for semiconductor and GPU infrastructure, Rs 700 crore for solar energy equipment manufacturing, Rs 528 crore in the textile sector, Rs 200 crore in pharmaceutical manufacturing, and Rs 40 crore in dairy processing and value addition."

"Together, these proposals amount to Rs 9,580 crore and are expected to generate approximately 7,800 direct employment opportunities," the release added. (ANI)

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