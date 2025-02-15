PNN

Ludhiana (Punjab ) [India], February 15: Chicago University, USA, will confer an Honorary Doctorate in Electroplating at its Noida, Uttar Pradesh campus on February 1, recognizing significant contributions to the electroplating and metal finishing industry.

Also Read | Supreme Court to Hear Pleas Concerning Places of Worship Act on February 17.

The recipient, Bikramjit Bambi, a prominent industrialist with decades of experience, has played a key role in advancing nickel, silver, and gold plating technologies, contributing to research and development in metal finishing, pollution control, and the domestic production of plating chemicals in India.

Contributions to the Electroplating Industry

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of MI-W vs DC-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Start Sports and JioHotstar Online.

With extensive experience in metal finishing, Bambi has been instrumental in driving innovations that have led to improvements in electroplating processes, reduced environmental impact, and enhanced industrial self-sufficiency. His work has focused on developing electroplating chemicals, metal cleaners, nickel and zinc brighteners, and electroless nickel solutions.

Born and raised in Ludhiana, Bambi pursued specialized training in metal finishing abroad and has since led multiple successful ventures in the electroplating industry. As the founder of National Industries, he has built a business empire contributing significantly to India's industrial landscape. His dedication to sustainable practices and technological advancements has earned widespread recognition within industrial and academic circles.

Pollution control and waste recycling have been major aspects of his research, leading to recognized advancements by the Punjab Pollution Control Board. Additionally, his contributions to import substitution have helped India reduce dependency on foreign suppliers by establishing domestic manufacturing capabilities for electroplating chemicals and recovery processes for semi-precious metals.

Industry Impact and Recognition

The honorary doctorate serves as recognition of Bambi's lifetime of work dedicated to industrial innovation, sustainable practices, and economic growth in the electroplating sector. His achievements in technological advancements and environmental responsibility continue to influence the industry, setting new standards for efficiency and sustainability.

The upcoming ceremony at Chicago University's Noida campus will highlight the impact of Bambi's contributions, celebrating advancements in electroplating and their role in industrial progress.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)