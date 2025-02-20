New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): The central government has extended the tenure of Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran by two years through March 31, 2027.

The office order on the tenure extension was issued dated February 20 (Thursday)

The government had appointed V Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor and he had assumed charge on January 28, 2022.

Before this appointment, Nageswaran has worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant.

He has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore and has published extensively.

He was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University.

He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021.

He holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

The extension of his tenure comes three weeks after the Economic Survey 2024-25 was tabled in the Parliament, which was prepared by Nageswaran and his team.

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, gives insights into the state of the economy and various indicators of that particular fiscal year and some outlook for the next fiscal.

Indian economy is projected to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in 2025-26, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25, tabled in Parliament on January 31.

The Economic Survey prepared by Nageswaran and the team asserted that India needs to grow around 8 per cent for a decade or two to achieve its Viksit Bharat dreams.

The Economic Survey had asserted, at a time when the country's growth showed weak progress in the first two quarters of the current financial year. India aims to become a developed nation by 2047 when the country celebrates its 100th year of Independence. (ANI)

