Business News | Children's Academy Group of Schools Hosts Successful Third Edition of Mental Health Conclave 'InSync - We Care'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: The Children's Academy Group of Schools successfully hosted the third edition of its annual Mental Health Conclave, 'InSync - We Care,' at their Ashok Nagar branch. The conclave focused on equipping educational institutions with resources and strategies to cultivate positive mental health environments for students and staff.

This year's conclave featured esteemed speakers who addressed critical issues within the educational landscape. Dr Dipti Shah emphasized the importance of creating a positive school climate for LGBTQ+ youth, fostering inclusivity and acceptance. Dr Priyanka Parikh discussed strategies for navigating neurodivergent classrooms, ensuring that all students receive personalized support. Shreemant Yadav explored the importance of psychologists embracing change and adapting their practices to meet the evolving needs of students and educators. Ms. Swetha Chincholkar led an engaging session on movement therapy for practitioners, demonstrating its value in addressing emotional and mental well-being.

A highlight of the conclave was the 'Let's Shatter the Silence' best practices competition. Schools showcased innovative solutions to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health. Billabong High, Aditya Birla World Academy, and Bombay Cambridge emerged as the top three entries for their impactful initiatives.

"We are committed to prioritizing mental health and well-being within our school community," said Ronit Bhat, Group Communication Head of Children's Academy Group of Schools. "The 'InSync - We Care' conclave provides a platform for mental health professionals to connect, share expertise, and collaborate to create more supportive learning environments for our students."

The conclave was well-received by mental health professionals, educators, and stakeholders in the education sector.

About The Children's Academy Group of Schools

The Children's Academy Group of Schools was founded as a small school in a two room rented premises with a handful of students by the Late Shri V.V. Bhat in 1970. It shifted to a fully constructed seven-storied building at Bachani Nagar, Malad East in 1991. Today, it has grown to 4 schools catering to over 8000 students with 450 qualified and dedicated teachers. The other three branches are at Ashok Nagar, Thakur Complex, Kandivali East and a new upcoming campus in Thane.

