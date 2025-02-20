China Bistro Expands Footprint with New Outlets at Kamala Mills, Atria Mall, and R City Mall

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20: Renowned for redefining Pan-Asian cuisine in India and the Middle East, China Bistro has unveiled its latest dining destinations in Mumbai at Kamala Mills and Atria Mall, with an upcoming outlet at R City Mall. These launches mark a new chapter for the celebrated brand, bringing a fusion of culinary innovation and sophisticated ambiance to Mumbai's vibrant food scene.

With over 20 outlets across India and the UAE, China Bistro continues to be a trailblazer in delivering exceptional Asian dining experiences. The new outlets promise not just a meal, but an unforgettable journey into the heart of Asian gastronomy.

A Feast for the Senses: Reimagining Pan-Asian Dining

China Bistro's latest menu is a celebration of Asia's diverse culinary heritage. Expertly curated by the restaurant's chefs, it highlights authentic techniques and bold flavors. Among the most exciting additions is the Robata menu, inspired by Japan's traditional "fireside cooking."

The Robatayaki grill offers succulent, charcoal-grilled delicacies such as:

* Yakitori with caramelized green onions* Yakimono Broccoli* Spicy Paneer Kushiyaki with Gochujang

These dishes bring a smoky, elevated dimension to the dining experience, making each visit memorable.

Sanjay Vazirani's Vision for China Bistro

Sanjay Vazirani, Founder and Chairman of Foodlink, shared his vision for the brand:

"China Bistro has been synonymous with elevated Pan-Asian dining for years. Through these new openings, we aim to blend bold flavors with immersive sensory experiences. Expanding to new locations like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi allows us to meet the growing demand for vibrant Asian dining experiences across India and beyond."

Signature drinks That Complement the Cuisine

To enhance the culinary journey, China Bistro's revamped bar menu combines Oriental mystique with cutting-edge mixology. Guests can indulge in signature drinks like:

* Matinee Sunset - a refreshing signature drink for a tropical escape* Ginny Cloudscape - a mocktail masterpiece to pair with the vibrant Pan-Asian fare

A Legacy of Culinary Excellence

Since its inception in 2012, China Bistro has built a loyal following with iconic dishes like Tom Kha Soup, South Asian Chilli Chicken, and the signature Buddha's Fu dessert. Drawing inspiration from the legendary Terracotta Warriors and Emperor Qin Shi Huang, the brand seamlessly blends tradition with modernity.

Navin Chauhan, President of Foodlink Restaurants Division, noted:

"Our patrons are aspirational and well-travelled. In a competitive market, China Bistro has carved its niche with an extensive and wholesome menu. The addition of the Robata grill and expanded offerings reflect our dedication to quality and innovation."

Discover the New China Bistro Outlets

* Kamala Mills* Atria Mall* R City Mall

Timings: 12:00 PM to 12:00 AM

Reservations: 022 4942 2323

Instagram: instagram.com/chinabistrofl

https://bit.ly/3VlFVHO

About Foodlink

Founded in 2003 by Sanjay Vazirani, Foodlink F&B Holdings India Pvt. Ltd. has been a pioneer in the Indian food and beverage industry. From luxury catering to cutting-edge restaurants and cloud kitchens, Foodlink continues to redefine global culinary standards, offering bespoke dining experiences across borders.

