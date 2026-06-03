Business News | China's New Export Surge Differs Sharply from Early 2000s 'China Shock', Says Federal Reserve Report

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): China's ongoing export boom, often referred to as "China Shock 2.0," differs significantly from the export surge that followed its entry into the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001, according to a new report published by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

The report, titled "China Shock 2.0: How China's ongoing export surge differs from the early 2000s," argues that the latest phase of Chinese export expansion is being driven not only by export-oriented industrial policies but also by a strategic push toward domestic self-reliance, creating an "asymmetric trade shock."

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"China Shock 2.0 reflects not only a policy-driven export push but also a strategic reorientation toward greater domestic capacity and self-reliance," the report said. It added that exports are expanding rapidly while import demand is growing much more slowly, resulting in a widening trade surplus.

According to the Federal Reserve research, China's current export expansion is taking place from a much larger economic base than during the early 2000s. China now accounts for about 18 per cent of the global economy, meaning that even modest gains in export market share can have a substantial impact on production and trade patterns worldwide.

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The report highlighted that China's trade surplus surged to a record USD 1.2 trillion in 2025, reaching historically high levels relative to the size of its trading partners. The report noted that this surplus is larger, relative to the global economy, than the peak trade surpluses recorded by traditional export powerhouses such as Germany and Japan.

"This scale matters because the rest of the world must absorb a growing volume of Chinese net exports," the report said, warning that large global imbalances can place pressure on manufacturing sectors in trading partner economies and reshape global production patterns.

Unlike the first China Shock, which was closely linked to global value chains and processing trade, the current export expansion relies increasingly on domestic supply chains. Imports are becoming more concentrated in commodities and upstream inputs, weakening the traditional link between import growth and export growth, the report observed.

The Federal Reserve report also pointed to a shift in the composition of Chinese exports. While the first wave of China's export rise was associated largely with labour-intensive manufacturing, the current phase is increasingly concentrated in capital-intensive and technology-driven sectors that directly compete with industries in advanced economies.

"China Shock 2.0 is not simply a continuation of earlier trends, but a new phase of global trade integration," the report said. It is characterised by "a large-scale reallocation of production" amplified by China's economic size and changing trade structure.

The report further noted that the latest export surge is unfolding in a more fragmented global trading environment marked by rising geopolitical tensions, protectionist policies, investment screening measures and export controls. As a result, the economic effects of China's export expansion will be shaped not only by market forces but also by policy responses from governments seeking to protect strategic industries.

The report noted that the growing scale of China's trade surplus, the increasing overlap between Chinese exports and those of advanced economies, and heightened geopolitical competition could continue to reshape global production networks and trade relationships in the years ahead. (ANI)

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