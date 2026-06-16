Business News | China's Rare-earth Export Value Jumps 44.9 Pc in Jan-May Despite Modest Rise in Volumes

Beijing, [China} June 16 (ANI): China's rare-earth export volumes rose only 2.2 per cent year-on-year during the first five months of 2026, but export value surged 44.9 per cent, reflecting significantly higher prices and stronger global demand for the strategic minerals.

According to data released by the General Administration of Customs of China, the country exported 25,378 tonnes of rare-earth ore, metals and compounds during January-May 2026, compared with about 24,832 tonnes in the corresponding period last year. However, the export value climbed sharply to USD 243.63 million, marking a 44.9 per cent increase over the year-ago period.

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In May 2026 alone, China's exports of rare-earth ore, metals and compounds stood at 5,490.4 tonnes, with an export value of USD 63.08 million.

The customs data indicate that while export volumes have remained largely stable, the value of shipments has increased substantially, underscoring the rising importance of rare earths in global supply chains linked to electric vehicles, renewable energy technologies, advanced electronics and defence applications.

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China remains the world's dominant producer and processor of rare earth elements, which are critical inputs for a wide range of high-technology and clean-energy industries.

The latest figures come amid heightened global focus on securing supplies of rare earth materials, as countries seek to diversify sourcing and reduce dependence on concentrated supply chains. (ANI)

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