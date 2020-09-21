Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chitkara University announced the launch of a 4-year BOptom Program in collaboration with Lenskart, a leading Indian Optical Eyewear Retail Chain with the largest Spectacles Labs and Optical store chains with eye testing facility in India.

"Our mission is to provide vision to India! India has a huge vision deficit with over 300 million people deprived of vision correction and hence solving this gap requires over 100,000 more high-quality optometrists. To develop this talent requires combined practical and academic experience. With this partnership with Chitkara University Lenskart hopes to help develop the future workforce of vision care, that will be instrumental in shaping the future of primary eye care need in India," said Peyush Bansal, Founder & CEO Lenskart, while commenting on the collaboration.

There's a popular saying that goes, "Eyes are the windows to an individual's soul". This poetic notion being acknowledged, eyes offer us a viewpoint of reading, writing, and carrying out everyday tasks both personal and professional. As the caretakers of these eyes, optometrists are eye care specialists that are regarded as one of the most significant and highly looked upon professionals in the field of healthcare.

Optometry is a field of healthcare that is focused on dealing with the matters related to the eye. Optometry also involves providing a one-stop-shop for eye and vision care. An optometrist provides primary eye and vision care, performs eye examinations to detect vision problems, and prescribes corrective lenses to correct those problems.

Optometry is a discipline that caters to offering the gift of an unobstructed and clear vision. Since the public demand for well-qualified optometrists is rising, high-quality undergraduate and postgraduate courses are required to educate and train the students who aspire to shape a successful career in the field.

Keeping in line with this demand, Chitkara University has tied up with Lenskart, which is an optical eyewear prescription retail chain pioneer for offering a high-quality Bachelors in Optometry to students. As a result of this association, students will be able to pursue a Bachelor's level degree after the successful completion of their class 12th. The Bachelor of Optometry is a full-time degree under regular education pattern including a year of internship. This undergraduate degree will train the students with the requisite skills and knowledge that is needed to work as an optometrist.

The students who pursue this course will be trained to understand the science behind diseases of the eye, its diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation and referral as appropriate. Gaining in-depth knowledge will help the students to become professionals who can reduce vision-related issues. Devising ways to offer a functional and effective healthcare delivery system, the field of Optometry is one of the most important and fastest-growing fields.

The upcoming future reflects great promise for professionals who are in the practice of optometry, and even brighter for the ones who are studying to become optometrists. As a profession that is growing much faster than most other fields on the job market of the healthcare industry, Optometry is set to provide bright career growth to professionals.

The fundamental reason for Chitkara Univerity's association with Lens Kart has been done with an aim to empower students by enabling them to make the best out of the Optometry field. As always, Chitkara University is working persistently in its efforts to revolutionize education in India so that the upcoming generations can go above and beyond in their abilities to build a successful career. On the other hand, LensKart continues to pioneer the market of Indian optical prescription eyewear retail with over 600 stores situated over 150 Indian cities.

With the coming together of Chitkara University and LensKart, students can expect a premium grade education that will train them to offer comprehensive care for visual systems like vision, detection of all kinds of eye diseases, carefully prescribing eye correction options like suitable eyeglasses, contact lenses and low vision aids. In addition to training the students in fundamental subjects like Ocular anatomy, ocular diseases, neurophysiology of visual system, general anatomy, etc., the Bachelors in Optometry will also help the students explore jobs and entrepreneurial landscape in the field.

"The 4-year BOptom Program offered in collaboration with Lenskart, is an outcome of Chitkara University's relentless focus on offering programs designed and delivered in conjunction with the industry leaders and contribute to nation-building by developing indigenous talent. Chitkara University affirms its support to the Prime Minister's mission of "Atmanirbhar Bharat". This collaboration will ensure that the curriculum is dynamic and tailored to the constantly evolving industry trends. Students get exposure to the industry's best practices during their degree," said Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University.

With a personalized and hands-on mentoring combined with placement support, students will have many job opportunities in the Optometry & Retail avenues. Looking ahead, the association of Chitkara University and Lenskart is aimed at training as many students as possible for a bright future for this highly satisfying profession.

With multinational collaborations, there is a significant growth in the industry of optical products. Also an increasing number of people are hooked on to the need for specialized eye care. An immediate result will be a soaring demand for optometrists, great learning exposure, and professionally satisfying career growth and so, attaining a bachelor's degree in Optometry is a great way to begin the journey of making a successful career.

