Business News | Chitkara University Hosts ICAN 2026 with Strong International Participation and Focus on AI-Led Research and Innovation

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], May 18: Chitkara University successfully hosted the 6th International Conference on Artificial Intelligence-driven Computing, Analytics and Networks (ICAN 2026) on May 15 and 16, 2026, bringing together researchers, academicians, industry leaders, and innovators from around the world to examine the growing impact of Artificial Intelligence on the future of technology, research, and industry.

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Launched in 2017, ICAN has steadily evolved into one of Chitkara University's flagship engineering conferences, recognised for its international participation, academic collaborations, and reputed publication partnerships. ICAN 2026 marked a significant milestone in the conference series with Artificial Intelligence emerging as the central focus across discussions on AI-driven computing systems, intelligent analytics, and advanced networked infrastructures.

The conference received 858 research paper submissions across three tracks from 16 countries including India, USA, Japan, Finland, Singapore, Malaysia, Egypt, Indonesia, and several others. Following a rigorous peer-review process, 220 papers were shortlisted for presentation across 36 technical sessions. More than 300 delegates from leading academic institutions, research organisations, and industry bodies participated in the conference from India and overseas.

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Further strengthening the conference's international academic standing, Springer Nature served as the publication partner for ICAN 2026. Authors of presented papers will also have the opportunity to submit extended versions of their research work to Springer Nature journals.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr. Sudatta Kar, VP and Head of Engineering, Capgemini Engineering, India, spoke on "Building AI Native Systems for a World in Constant Change," highlighting the increasing need for adaptive and intelligent technological ecosystems in a rapidly changing world.

Another keynote session was delivered by Dr. Sudarsun Santhiappan, who addressed the audience on "How Should Students Become Ready for Facing AI as an Assistant, as a Partner, and as a Competitor?" His session focused on how students and future professionals can prepare themselves to work alongside rapidly evolving AI technologies.

The conference also featured sessions by distinguished experts including Dr. Pao-Ann Hsiung and Mr. Kundan Das, who shared insights on emerging developments in Artificial Intelligence, computing, and advanced technologies.In her message for ICAN 2026, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, President and Co-Founder, Chitkara University, reiterated the University's commitment to advancing AI-focused education, interdisciplinary research, innovation-led learning, and meaningful industry collaboration. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Madhu Chitkara said, "Artificial Intelligence is no longer a technology of the future; it is shaping the present across every domain of human progress. Through platforms like ICAN 2026, we aim to create meaningful opportunities for researchers, educators, industry leaders, and students to collaborate, innovate, and contribute towards building intelligent, sustainable, and future-ready technological ecosystems."

ICAN 2026 further reinforced Chitkara University's growing role in advancing research, innovation, and international academic collaboration in Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies.

About Chitkara University

Chitkara University is a UGC-recognised and NAAC A+ accredited private university with campuses in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, recognised among India's leading institutions by NIRF, QS World University Rankings, and Times Higher Education. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs across Engineering, Business, Healthcare, Pharmacy, Design, Architecture, Hospitality, and emerging technologies including Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Machine Learning.

The University's academic model integrates internships, live industry projects, and research into core curricula, supported by 2,000+ campus recruiters and 300+ international academic and industry partners. Global Pathway programs, developed in partnership with leading universities in the United States, Australia and Canada, allow students to complete part of their degree abroad. With a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and applied learning, Chitkara University, prepares graduates for careers in India and internationally.

For more information, please visit www.chitkara.edu.in.

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