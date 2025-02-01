Key dignarteries and students at the National Colloquium on Union Budget organised by Chitkara Business School

Chandigarh [India], February 1: The Faculty of Economics at Chitkara Business School, Chitkara University, hosted the National Colloquium on Union Budget 2025-26, a two-day event designed to foster dialogue on India's economic future. The colloquium provided a platform for scholars, experts, and students to discuss key budgetary themes such as digitalisation, sustainable development, fiscal policy, and India's evolving role in the global economy.

"India's economic future hinges on strategic fiscal policies, sustainability, and inclusive growth. The National Colloquium offers a crucial platform for collaboration among academia, industry, and policymakers to shape progressive economic strategies. At Chitkara University, we are committed to facilitating such meaningful discussions that empower future leaders to drive India's growth on the global stage," said Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University.

The event featured insightful sessions from distinguished speakers, including Prof. Aarti Srivastava, Prof. Radhika Pandey, Dr. Rajmal from the Reserve Bank of India, Prof. Manmohan Krishna (Chair Professor, NITI Aayog), Prof. Mini Govindan (TERI), and Prof. Hippu Salk Kristle Nathan (IRMA). The speakers addressed critical issues such as the economic dimensions of education, fiscal consolidation, sustainable energy policies, and rural economic development.

Prof. Aarti Srivastava emphasised, "Investing in higher education is investing in the future of our nation. Our focus should be on creating an education ecosystem that bridges the gap between academic knowledge and employability."

Day one included a vibrant poster competition and expert lectures, followed by a panel discussion on topics like the long-term impact of education policies, tax reforms, climate-resilient agriculture, and India's industrial ambitions amid global uncertainties.

On day two, the focus shifted to fiscal resilience and sustainable growth strategies. Prof. Krishna outlined India's GDP growth potential and fiscal policies, stating, "Achieving a 7-7.5% growth rate is possible, but it requires a focus on fiscal consolidation to build a foundation for sustainable development."

Prof. Govindan discussed sustainable energy policies, noting, "To achieve our climate goals, India must adopt a multi-faceted approach, integrating renewable energy into all sectors and supporting farmers in transitioning to cleaner energy sources."

Prof. Nathan stressed the importance of rural economic transformation: "Rural development is essential for India's economic growth. We must focus on skill development and create opportunities for rural youth to actively contribute to the nation's progress."

The colloquium concluded with a call for balanced economic growth through strategic fiscal planning, sustainable policies, and rural empowerment. Prof. Kulshrestha stated, "India's economic future lies in its ability to balance innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity. Collaboration between government, industry, and academia will be crucial in strengthening India's position on the global stage."

Chitkara University, a leading private university in India, is recognised for its focus on practical, industry-aligned education. Offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs, the university is known for its cutting-edge research, innovation, and strong industry partnerships, aiming to produce graduates well-prepared to meet the challenges of the global marketplace.

For more information log in to university website: www.chitkara.edu.in.

