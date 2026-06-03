Business News | Chitkara University Launches Punjab's First IRM India Affiliate-Licensed Global Centre for Enterprise Risk Management

NewsVoir

Punjab / Chandigarh [India], June 3: In a significant step towards strengthening India's resilience and global competitiveness, the Institute of Risk Management (IRM) India Affiliate has established its third Global Centre for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) at Chitkara University, Punjab. This development marks a key milestone for North India, positioning the region as an emerging hub for enterprise risk education, research, and thought leadership.

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The Centre was formally inaugurated by Mr. Rajeev Tanna, CFIRM & Chairman of IRM India Regional Group with Mr. Sandip Datta, Ex-Chief Risk Officer, ITC Limited gracing the occasion, alongside Dr. Ashok K Chitkara, Chancellor, Chitkara University, Dr. Sandhir Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University and Mr. Hersh Shah, CEO, IRM India Affiliate, and other distinguished leaders from academia, industry, and governance. The inauguration ceremony reflected a shared commitment to building future-ready institutions that integrate global frameworks with India's evolving risk landscape.

Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti, Governance Board Member, IRM India Affiliate, also joined the inauguration virtually, sharing his perspectives on the growing importance of governance, resilience, and enterprise risk management in today's dynamic environment.

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Punjab, long recognised for its entrepreneurial energy, leadership ethos, and global outlook, provides a compelling backdrop for such an initiative. The establishment of this Centre aligns with the state's legacy of enterprise and its growing role in shaping modern education and innovation ecosystems. By bringing global standards of enterprise risk management into the academic environment, the initiative seeks to equip students and professionals with the ability to navigate complexity, uncertainty, and rapid change.

The Global Centre for ERM at Chitkara University is envisioned as more than a physical facility. It represents a dynamic ecosystem designed to foster risk intelligence as a core leadership capability. Through access to IRM's globally recognised ERM qualifications, academic resources, and industry-led insights, the Centre will enable learners to develop a structured understanding of risk across domains such as finance, technology, operations, governance, and sustainability.

As global economies continue to face interconnected challenges ranging from geopolitical shifts and cyber threats to climate risks and financial volatility, the importance of enterprise risk management has become more pronounced than ever. The Centre aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice by creating opportunities for research, dialogue, and collaboration between academia and industry, thereby nurturing a new generation of professionals who can anticipate, assess, and respond to complex risks.

The initiative also reinforces IRM India Affiliate's broader vision of building a risk-intelligent and resilient India. With a presence across 140+ countries, IRM brings a legacy of over four decades in advancing enterprise risk management globally. Its collaboration with Chitkara University reflects a strategic effort to embed these global standards within India's higher education ecosystem, ensuring that students are equipped with internationally relevant skills and perspectives.

Dr. Ashok K Chitkara, Chancellor, Chitkara University, stated, "Risk management has become increasingly important as organisations navigate a complex and uncertain global environment. At Chitkara University, we believe that risk awareness and strategic decision-making are critical competencies for future business leaders and this Centre of Excellence will play an important role in nurturing those capabilities."

Mr. Hersh Shah, CEO, IRM India Affiliate, added, "Risk intelligence is now a leadership imperative. The launch of the Global Centre for Enterprise Risk Management at Chitkara University is a significant step towards embedding globally benchmarked ERM education in India. Through this Centre, we aim to equip students and professionals with the skills and mindset to navigate uncertainty, make informed decisions, and contribute to building a more resilient and future-ready economy."

Mr. Rajeev Tanna, CFIRM and Chairman of IRM India Regional Group, remarked,"As organisations navigate an increasingly complex risk landscape, Risk Intelligence and Risk Resilience have become essential for leadership and sustainable growth. This Centre at Chitkara University will strengthen risk education, industry collaboration, and knowledge-sharing, while equipping students and professionals with globally relevant ERM practices and decision-making tools."

Strategically located in Punjab, the Centre is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening regional capacity for risk education and professional development. It will contribute to industry-academia engagement, encourage risk-aware entrepreneurship, and support policy-oriented thinking in areas of governance and resilience. The initiative is also aligned with India's broader aspirations of becoming a globally competitive, innovation-driven economy.

As India navigates an increasingly complex and uncertain world, the launch of the Global Centre for Enterprise Risk Management at Chitkara University underscores the growing recognition of risk intelligence as a critical skill for the future. Anchored in Punjab's spirit of ambition and progress, this initiative is set to create a lasting impact by developing leaders who can drive sustainable growth, informed decision-making, and long-term resilience.

About Chitkara University

Chitkara University is a UGC-recognised and NAAC A+ accredited private university with campuses in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, recognised among India's leading institutions by NIRF, QS World University Rankings, and Times Higher Education. It offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs across Engineering, Business, Healthcare, Pharmacy, Design, Architecture, Hospitality, and emerging technologies including Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Machine Learning.

The University's academic model integrates internships, live industry projects, and research into core curricula, supported by 2,000+ campus recruiters and 300+ international academic and industry partners. Global Pathway programs, developed in partnership with leading universities in the United States, Australia and Canada, allow students to complete part of their degree abroad. With a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and applied learning, Chitkara University prepares graduates for careers in India and internationally.

For more information, please visit: www.chitkara.edu.in.

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