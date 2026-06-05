Business News | Cholan Tours Redefines Road Travel with Women Chauffeur-Driven Services

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 5: Cholan Tours, one of India's most renowned destination management companies, has unveiled a landmark initiative. This initiative is set to reimagine the essence of tourism in South India. Cholan Tours is proud to launch India's first organised women chauffeur driver services.

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As part of a larger vision to drive meaningful change in tourism, Shri. Venkatesan Dhattarayan, Regional Director (South), Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, launched the Women Chauffeur Service, an initiative that aims to empower women professionals and promote a more inclusive tourism industry.

Cholan Tours will deploy professionally trained women drivers across longer itineraries throughout Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Across the cities of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, these women chauffeurs manage all tour movements from start to finish. They navigate through locations and cultural circuits with confidence. They accompany visitors throughout the trip and ensure it is smooth and seamless. More than drivers, these women chauffeurs represent a new generation of tourism professionals, embodying confidence, professionalism, independence, and ambition in every community they travel through.

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The women undergo professional chauffeur development programmes, including advanced driving techniques and highway protocols. Along with this, we also help them reacquaint themselves with guest handling, etiquette, and route familiarisation in South India. The objective is unambiguous: long-term career development, not temporary employment. It promotes women's economic empowerment and financial independence.

Introducing women chauffeur services in long tours promotes safety for solo travellers, families, and women travellers alike. Women chauffeur tours provide peace of mind, physical safety, and hospitality, especially during long tours and journeys.

"Women are the future of the travel industry. When women obtain financial independence through skilled careers, we see strength in families and communities. This project aims to redefine industry standards, led by example, and bring about lasting change."

Mr Pandian KumaravelManaging Director & Founder, Cholan Tours

With the launch of Women Chauffeurs for Tours, Cholan Tours cements its position as a pioneer in inclusive tourism and a driving force for progressive industry reform across India.

About Cholan Tours

Cholan Tours is a leading destination management company in India with over two decades of expertise in delivering travel experiences. Headquartered in Madurai, the company serves domestic and international travellers across South India.

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