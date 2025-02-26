NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: CIEL HR's subsidiary Jombay, specialising in technology-driven talent assessment, development and engagement solutions, today announced the launch of Workplace of Winners (WOW), an AI driven platform that aims to bring to light and recognize companies with positive workplace culture. As part of this launch and initiative, Jombay hosted a gala event in Mumbai that released its first edition of WOW Workplace Awards 2025, an annual listing of organisations that have the most WOW reviews from their employees from across the internet. This inaugural edition listed over 300 organisations on www.workplaceofwinners.com as the winners of 2025, in the presence of 500+ CXOs that have attended from various industries.

Jombay's AI-powered WOW Engagement Survey makes the process democratic and authentic by collecting, analysing & publishing positive employee reviews. This initiative marks a significant advancement in workplace recognition, leveraging comprehensive employee sentiment analysis to identify and celebrate exemplary workplaces. It assesses five key dimensions: Empowerment, Efficacy, Well-being, Pride, and Connection ensuring an unbiased and scientific approach to measuring workplace excellence.

The winners of WOW Workplace Awards 2025 were selected across multiple sectors, with the rankings declared as follows: IT, ITeS, and GCC - Top 75; Manufacturing - Top 75; BFSI - Top 50; Retail, FMCG, and Allied - Top 25; and Pharmaceutical and Healthcare - Top 25. In addition to these categories, exceptional companies from aviation, hospitality, real estate, internet & e-commerce, energy and allied sectors were also honored for their dedication to fostering exemplary workplaces.

The WOW Workplace Awards framework enables organisations to:

* Build authentic employer brands through employee advocacy* Create measurable improvements in workplace culture* Drive higher employee engagement and satisfaction* Foster environments that promote innovation and growth* Develop stronger leadership and team dynamics

Commenting on the launch, Mohit Gundecha, Co-founder & CEO of Jombay, said, "The WOW Workplace Awards represent our commitment to building 'Workplaces of Winners.' By leveraging AI and employee sentiment analysis, we're providing organisations with a transparent and credible way to measure and improve their workplace culture. This initiative marks a new chapter in how we recognise and celebrate workplace excellence in India."

K Pandiarajan, Executive Director & Chairman of CIEL HR Group, added, "This initiative represents a transformative step in workplace recognition, using AI-powered insights to help companies in India compete on the world stage. By placing employee voices at the center of workplace assessment, we're enabling organizations to build cultures that not only attract global talent but also nurture India's diverse workforce. This is particularly crucial as we see Indian companies expanding their global footprint and multinational corporations increasing their presence in India."

Jombay is a pioneer in workplace engagement and talent management solutions, offering innovative, technology-driven approaches to enhance organisational effectiveness. Our AI-powered solutions impact every aspect of the employee lifecycle, from assessment to development and engagement. With a proven track record of partnering with leading organisations across industries, Jombay continues to drive transformation in how companies build and maintain winning workplace cultures.

CIEL HR is India's only company offering a complete suite of tech-driven HR solutions, covering the entire employee lifecycle. With 67 offices across 33 locations, CIEL has served 4,019 companies as of June 30, 2024. Over the last three financial years and Q1 FY24-25, CIEL assessed 220,378 managers, payrolled 150,824 employees in June 2024, partnered with 30 colleges through ProSculpt to engage 7,000 students, and trained 90,000 students across 400 colleges in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka using LMS content.

Our Services

* Exec Search, Selection, RPO, Value Staffing, NAPS & NATS: CIEL HR, Aargee Staffing* Professional IT & Engineering Staffing: CIEL Technologies* HR Advisory: Ma Foi Strategic Consultants, People Metrics* HR Managed Services (payroll/compliance): Ma Foi Strategic Consultants* Skilling: CIEL Skills & Careers

Our HR Tech Platforms

* Talent Assessment & Development: Jombay, Thomas Assessments* HRMS: HfactoR* Learning Solutions: Courseplay* Statutory Compliance: eZYCOMP* Fresher Upskilling: ProSculpt

