VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5: The highly anticipated Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) is set to captivate the world of cinema, with Cinepolis announced as the official Distribution Partner for the 2024 edition. Cinepolis is the first international cinema exhibitor in India, aimed at offering an unmatched experience to movie patrons. With more than 448 screens in India, Cinepolis has a vision of lighting up the movie of one's life with smiles and unforgettable moments.

The forthcoming annual award ceremony is set to honour the Entertainment and Film Industry, which will take place on 20th February 2024 in Mumbai. The occasion will witness the gathering of celebrities, government delegates, media personnel and heavyweights from the film industry.

The collaboration reflects a shared vision to promote and showcase the cinematic brilliance of India to a global audience. With a track record of delivering immersive cinematic experiences, Cinepolis is poised to play a pivotal role in ensuring that the DPIFF Awards reach diverse audiences and enthusiasts, transcending geographical boundaries.

Cinepolis, known for its commitment to providing a world-class cinematic experience, expressed excitement about the collaboration with DPIFF, a platform that recognizes and honours outstanding achievements in the film industry.

Commenting on this association, Devang Sampat, CEO Cinepolis India, said, "Cinepolis India is thrilled to join hands with the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024. This collaboration marks a celebration of the vibrant spirit of cinema that both DPIFF and Cinepolis embody. As we come together with this prestigious event, known for honouring cinematic excellence, it's an exhilarating opportunity for us to unite in our shared passion for movies. The DPIFF, a prominent initiative in partnership with the Government of India, resonates with our vision of promoting the art of storytelling through films. We're excited about this meaningful partnership, looking forward to an enriching experience that celebrates the magic of movies."

The collaboration between Cinepolis and DPIFF signifies a partnership dedicated to advancing the realms of cinema and entertainment.

"We are thrilled to announce the exciting partnership between Cinepolis and DPIFF in 2024. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organizations, bringing together the cinematic prowess of Cinepolis and the passion for storytelling celebrated by DPIFF. As we embark on this journey, we look forward to creating a platform that recognizes outstanding cinematic achievements and fosters a deeper connection between filmmakers and audiences. Together, we aim to elevate the world of cinema and provide a unique space for the diverse voices that contribute to its rich tapestry." - said Abhishek Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of DPIFF & Consultative Committee Member, FCI Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & PD Government of India.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 will embark on an exhilarating cinematic journey. This occasion is set to delve into the vast spectrum of Indian cinema, from timeless classics to cutting-edge works, showcasing the enduring evolution of this remarkable art form. The ceremony provides a distinguished platform dedicated to celebrating the diverse tapestry of India. It is a night of opulence and celebration, bringing together cultural brilliance from every corner of the nation and paying tribute to the exceptional talent that graces this land. The awards night serves as a respectful homage to the rich heritage of Indian cinema, a fitting tribute to the legacy of the great Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

DPIFF endeavours to recognise and celebrate individuals in the film industry who have exhibited unwavering dedication and exceptional potential through their tireless endeavours. The objective is to cultivate and support the worlds of both cinema and television by promoting education and fostering cross-cultural understanding. DPIFF firmly upholds the belief that the art of filmmaking, encompassing TV series as well, stands as a potent instrument capable of bringing together diverse cultures and illuminating the common human experience

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, visit: https://www.dpiff.in/

