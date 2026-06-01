Business News | Cipla Health Touches 1500+ Lives Through Multi-city On-ground Screening and Awareness Initiatives on World No Tobacco Day

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1: On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, Cipla Health Limited is driving on-ground screening and awareness initiatives across Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai, highlighting the importance of early detection and timely intervention in addressing tobacco-related health risks. The initiative focuses on early detection and bridging the gap between intent and sustained quitting.

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Tobacco use continues to remain a significant public health challenge in India. According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey India 2016 to 2017, nearly 267 million adults, comprising 29% of the population, use tobacco in some form. Insights from Cipla Health's Brand Health Track indicate that while a large proportion of tobacco users express intent to quit, many do not take action due to lack of awareness and access to the right support systems, underscoring the need to bridge this gap.

As part of this initiative, Cipla Health partnered with leading medical and dental institutions and associations to conduct screening camps that combine oral health check-ups with lung health assessments. The initiative aims to enable individuals to undergo early screenings and, where required, be guided towards further diagnosis and care.

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Reinforcing the need for structured cessation support, Mr. Shivam Puri, MD and CEO, Cipla Health Ltd., said, "In India, the intent to quit tobacco is clearly growing, but sustaining that effort continues to remain a challenge. As one of the early offerings in the smoking cessation space, Nicotex has evolved alongside this shift, reflecting both the scale of the need and the growing willingness among consumers to seek support. At this stage, it is critical to move beyond intent and ensure that individuals are supported at every step of their quitting journey. World No Tobacco Day allows us to bring this conversation to a wider audience, encourage more people to take that first step, and build greater awareness around sustained quitting. Through this initiative, we aim to make support more visible and accessible, so more individuals can stay committed and move towards a healthier life."

The Mumbai leg of the campaign will be conducted in association with the Indian Medical Association with screening camps scheduled for June 3rd and 5th 2026. The initiative will focus on reaching BMC workers across wards in the city, with camps including oral cancer screenings and access to early health checks. Approximately 100 participants are expected at the June 5 camp, with a similar scale anticipated for the upcoming camps, aimed at extending outreach to more high-risk groups.

In Bangalore, the company extended the initiative to a high-footfall public space, the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru Railway Station, where awareness outreach and screening support were conducted in association with the Krishnadevaraya College of Dental Science & Hospital. The activation focused on driving conversations around the risks of tobacco use among everyday commuters and staff, while enabling access to basic screenings and guidance at scale.

In Chennai, Cipla Health partnered with Saveetha Dental College to support a week-long awareness and outreach initiative from May 25 to May 31. The activation focused on engaging identified tobacco users through on-ground education, counselling support and product sampling, aimed at encouraging quit attempts and driving greater awareness around tobacco-related health risks in the community.

Commenting on the importance of early detection Dr. Usha Chennuru, Medical Advisor, Cipla Health said, "Many tobacco-related conditions do not show obvious symptoms in the early stages, which is why they are often detected late. What we see in practice is that people delay action until the condition becomes more serious. Regular screening can help identify early signs and create that first moment of awareness, which often encourages people to take the step towards quitting."

The initiative also includes educator participation across activations to drive awareness around the health impact of tobacco use and the importance of timely intervention. By combining community outreach with access to credible medical support, Cipla Health aims to create sustained engagement around prevention and early detection.

Cipla Health's nicotine replacement therapy brand Nicotex supports individuals in their journey to quit tobacco, offering accessible, scientifically backed solutions to help manage cravings and build long-term cessation habits. As part of this broader effort, Nicotex has also introduced Nicotex Begin, a first-of-it's-kind smoking cessation app that combines nicotine replacement therapy with behavioural support, and can increase the chances of quitting by up to five times.

The initiative also includes educator-led awareness efforts to highlight the health risks of tobacco use and the importance of timely intervention. Through its nicotine replacement therapy brand Nicotex, Cipla Health supports individuals in their journey to quit tobacco with accessible, scientifically backed solutions. This is complemented by Breathefree, which provides access to lung health diagnostics and continued care. Together, these efforts reinforce Cipla Health's focus on both prevention and management of tobacco-related health risks.

About Cipla Health Limited:

Cipla Health Limited, the fast-moving wellness goods (FMWG) arm of Cipla, was incorporated in 2015 with a vision to spearhead the wellness wave in India. Cipla Health has delivered rapid growth and today plays across a diverse portfolio of 20 brands with most key brands being No. 1 or No. 2 in their respective categories. The portfolio includes products in Pain Care (Omnigel), Smoking Cessation (Nicotex), Oral Rehydration Solutions (Prolyte), Medicated Ointments (Cipladine), Cough & Cold (Cofsils and Naselin), Multi Vitamins (Maxirich), Weight Gain (Endura Mass) and Personal Care (Rivela Dermascience, Cetafresh, Tugain Essentials, Astaberry).

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