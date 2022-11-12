New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI/SRV): CISCE is likely to release the Date sheet | Time Table for ICSE & ISC class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2023. It is expected to release the Timetable by November 30.

Here are Key Details to Follow for ICSE Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2023: -

- The ICSE ISC Class 10 & 12 Board Exams Date Sheet | Timetable is likely to be released sooner.

- The ICSE ISC Board Exams 2023 are to be held from February to March 2023

- ICSE ISC Class 10th 12th date sheet | timetable will include the subjects, dates, day, and examination timings.

- Candidates attending ICSE 10th Board Exams 2023 have to choose a minimum of six subjects.

- Students for ICSE Board Exams 2023 are required to opt for a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 3 subjects from their specified group.

- Group 1 (compulsory): The ICSE Board Exams2023 percentage will contain 80 marks & the internal assessment will be for 20 marks.

- Group 2: Candidates need to select a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 3 subjects from group 2. Like group 1, there would be 80 marks for written papers and 20 marks for internal assessment.

- Group 3: Herein, Candidates are required to choose one subject out of the available options. The written exam will be 50 marks, while the internal assessment will carry 50 marks allotment.

Physics for ICSE & ISC Class 10 and 12 is a subject that almost all students want to excel in, but many students find it difficult and therefore fear preparing for it. First thing first, ICSE & ISC Boards Physics is all about getting all your concepts clear and well understood. The scope of Physics subjects in further academic careers is vast, and the format is also different from that in CBSE or other State boards. Therefore, students might benefit from some added preparation tips and expert suggestions while preparing for the ICSE & ISC Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2023.

Now, this could be overwhelming, and it's okay if you're anxious to complete such a vast syllabus. Let's see how you can eat an elephant. Simple, one bite at a time!

ICSE & ISC Physics Syllabus Guidelines and suggestions -

1. Chapters like Machines, Force, Work, Energy, and Power can be completed only after memorizing the definitions of the laws and the different ways the laws can be implemented.

2. Also, students must revise derivations as much and as many times as possible. Start with setting a target for revision of all the derivations in 3 chapters every day. It will help to revise the derivations of all 15 chapters only in five days. Then again, start the process to make them stay in your mind forever.

3. The chapters such as Electric power, Electromagnetism, and circuits provide interesting numerical problems for practice, while the chapters like light and sound have plenty of numerical problems and theoretical questions to get better at the ICSE & ISC Board Exams 2023.

4. Now, you must revise all the important derivations from each of the chapters in the next two days. Also, refer to previous years' question papers and ICSE ISC Specimen Sample Papers for Classes 10 & 12 and mark the questions which are asked frequently.

5. Now, once you are done with your derivations, it's time to solve numerical problems. Solve and practice as many sample papers as you can. ICSE ISC Board Exams 2023 Specimen Sample Papers for Class 10 & 12 Physics will provide you with an ample number of questions and therefore boost your confidence a lot.

So, here are the tips to prepare for ICSE & ISC class 10 & 12 Physics Board Exam 2023:

1. Do Your KYC - Know Your Course

Festival season is over so now is the time to get serious. The first and foremost thing is how to know everything about the ICSE & ISC Physics question paper. Also, students need to know how they should cover all the questions, along with examples from their textbook.

2. Understand the Concept (Concept Clarity Would Help in Solving Numericals & Drafting Long Answers)

Also, focus more on the understanding of the concept, the Clarity, sort of definitions, numerals, theories, and other important sections of the syllabus. You need to have Clarity of the concept because unless you have Clarity of the concept, the rest of the things, like numerical writing and the long format answers, will prove difficult, particularly from chapters like machines Optics calorimetry force and, of course, current and electricity.

How To Write Definitions? Key phrases. Mind maps & Mnemonics would help you to present definitions in a meaningful way.

3. Numerical Are Highly Important

Firstly, daily 30 minutes of solving physics numerals from any of the chapters should be part of your daily drill during preparation time. It should be compulsory so that your mind gets turned on while solving them, and the more you solve, the faster you will get at solving the ICSE & ISC physics class 10 & 12 board exam paper, so time management skills will be developed with this exercise.

4. Take Help from Learning and Memorising Tools

When it comes to definitions, you should keep in mind that key points and the keywords in your textbook or your notes are highly important. Also, try to make mind maps or short notes or get guidebooks containing Mind Maps for fast and quick revision, especially a day or two before your pre-board examination or your board examination.

5. Previous Year Question Paper

Solve the last 4 Years' PYQs. Also, pay attentive practice to sem 1 & 2 previous years' papers for 2021-22.

Students of classes 10 & 12 must solve the previous years' question papers for at least the last four years. Before your final board examination, you should have solved at least three to score good marks in class 10 & 12 board examinations. Also, before your final ICSE & ISC physics board examination in March 2023, you must be well acquainted with the diagrams. As far as Ray diagrams are concerned, they are highly important and that's why you must practice rate diagrams from both Optics and Spectrum to score highest in ICSE & ISC for the Class 10 & 12 Board exam.

6. Simulate Exam Atmosphere

After the entire syllabus completion, simulate the exam atmosphere. Follow strict time deadlines. Use Boards Based ICSE ISC Specimen Sample Papers for Class 10 & 12 to decode the exam pattern for CISCE Board Exams 2023.

