New Delhi [India], March 4: As part of its commitment to preventive heart care, SAAOL Heartcare Delhi chapter collaborated with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to organize a heart health and lifestyle transformation workshop at CISF North Sector Headquarters, Mahipalpur.

To address the prevalence of heart disease among paramilitary forces, this initiative aims to equip the CISF personnel with evidence-based, non-invasive heart treatment. The event focused on heart health education, sustainable zero-oil cooking, stress management, and heart disease reversal strategies.

Comprehensive Heart Health Program

The workshop featured:

* Comprehensive Health Screenings - In-depth health evaluations, doctor consultations, and personalized diet counseling.

* Educational Sessions - Insights on heart disease risk factors, obesity and stress management.

* Live Demonstrations - Zero-oil cooking workshops, interactive yoga sessions, and discussions on sustainable lifestyle changes.

As part of this initiative, SAAOL Heartcare conducted health screenings, identifying personnel with a BMI over 27. Those identified received personalized counseling, diet plans, and lifestyle recommendations for sustained weight management and heart health. SAAOL Heartcare Delhi will continue to monitor their progress for visible health improvements.

A Continued Commitment to Health

Building upon the successful April 2024 collaboration, where SAAOL trained CISF cooks on preparing zero-oil meals and incorporating millets, this event marked another major milestone. Over the past year, CISF reduced oil consumption in their mess by 45% per person, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal in Mann Ki Baat to cut oil intake by 10% to combat lifestyle diseases. Shri Navajyoti Gogoi, Inspector General, North sector, CISF, stated, "The well-being of our officers is paramount. This collaboration with SAAOL empowers our personnel with preventive healthcare solutions that align with CISF's commitment to their long-term fitness and readiness."

Shri Laxminarayan Chaudhary, AIG, North Zone-1, CISF, acknowledged SAAOL Heartcare Delhi Team's contribution for driving a 45% per person reduction in oil consumption at the CISF North Headquarters mess.

Dr. Vishal Sharma, COO at SAAOL Heartcare Delhi, added, "Scientific advancements have shown that heart diseases can be both prevented and reversed through structured lifestyle changes. Our collaboration with CISF ensures officers receive the right knowledge and access to non-invasive cardiac care like FDA-approved EECP (Enhanced External Counterpulsation) therapy, which improves blood circulation without surgery."

