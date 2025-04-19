BusinessWire India

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 19: Civil Guruji, India's leading practical training institute for civil engineers, has officially announced the launch of its Postgraduate Program (PGP) in Quantity Survey and Contract Management. This career-transforming program is designed to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in the construction industry by providing real site exposure & work experience for the civil engineer.

The program is specifically made for final year students, diploma holders, recent graduates, struggling job seekers and underemployed engineers who are looking to get the desired job role and growth in the industry.

It is designed to make the civil engineer job-ready within 120 days through in-depth practical exposure, real project work, and site-based learning. Apart from the basics of quantity survey & contract management proFgram, it trains the engineer with advanced skills with government and private sector standards.

This program is the first of its kind that offers civil engineers the opportunity to upskill themselves by learning & working on an actual township construction site. Engineers will get the opportunity to work on the 25-acre township Project with actual daily on-site job responsibilities, along with access to model case studies, daily presentation of daily learning to sharpen the communication & presentation skills.

Apart from a specific focus on training, Civil Guruji will assist the trainees with Job Guidance through dedicated mentorship & interview preparation tips & tricks.

Furthermore, civil engineers enrolled in training will acquire a 4-month Experience Certificate issued by the township builder to validate hands-on project involvement.

"Every engineer deserves practical exposure, and we're making sure no one is left behind. Our goal is to eliminate excuses and empower engineers with real skills and confidence," said Civil Guruji's founder, Puspendra Pratap Singh.

Civil Guruji is also aiming to reach 1 lakh civil engineers & make them competent, self-assured professionals by expanding its offline training facilities throughout the year.

The PGP training program is launching on 1 May 2025 at Kingstown Project, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, as registration is open with 40 seats available. Those interested in enrolling for the training can contact Civil Guruji at: +91-9111001234.

