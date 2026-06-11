Business News | Clancy Global Marks 20 Years of Engineering Excellence and Integrated Building Solutions

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11: Celebrating two decades in the building services engineering industry, Mumbai-based Clancy Global marks a significant milestone shaped by technical excellence, process-driven delivery, and enduring client partnerships. Over the last 20 years, the company has evolved from a UK outsourcing MEP consultancy practice into a multidisciplinary engineering powerhouse, delivering integrated design solutions across India and global markets.

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Established with a small team focused on core Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing and Fire Protection (MEPF) consultancy assignments, Clancy Global has gradually expanded its expertise to include a wide spectrum of sectors including commercial developments, residential projects, healthcare infrastructure, hospitality, mixed-use developments, industrial facilities, institutional campuses, data centres and high-rise projects. Throughout its evolution, the company has remained committed to engineering precision, adoption of international standards, and continuous technological advancement.

Clancy Global's growth has been marked by several significant milestones, including landmark assignments such as Prozone Mall in Aurangabad, one of its earliest large-format retail developments, Silver Springs township in Indore, Hiranandani Rodas Enclave in Thane, and major healthcare infrastructure projects including Tata Cancer Care Hospital in Varanasi. These projects have contributed to strengthening the company's capability in delivering technically demanding and large-scale engineering solutions across 800 plus projects spread across 60 cities and counting.

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Clancy Global is today recognised for its integrated engineering approach supported by BIM-enabled coordination, Digital Twin capabilities, sustainable design practices and a robust process-oriented delivery framework. The company continues to invest in digital engineering systems that improve productivity, enhance coordination, and support efficient project execution across increasingly complex developments.

Speaking on the occasion of completing this 20-year milestone, Kiran Ganatra, Director and Chairman of Clancy Global said, "The last two decades has seen us focus on building an organisation that values engineering discipline, consistency and long-term trust. What started with a small team has grown into a strong multidisciplinary consultancy business because Clancy Global has remained committed to learning, adapting and delivering with integrity at every stage."

On looking ahead, Firoj Kumar Jena, CEO of Clancy Global, said, "'Building Better Together' will continue to working toward how Clancy Global works with clients, partners and the wider industry. The future of engineering is becoming increasingly collaborative, as it is being technology-driven and sustainability-focused. We are committed to contributing meaningfully to that process of transformation."

Over the past years, sustainability has also become an increasingly important part of Clancy Global's engineering philosophy. The company's approach now extends beyond energy efficiency to include smarter resource utilisation, operational performance, maintainability, occupant comfort and intelligent building technologies. As the built environment industry moves rapidly towards digitally connected and data-driven infrastructure, Clancy Global aims to continue delivering future-ready engineering solutions that will align with evolving environmental and operational priorities.

About Clancy Group -

Clancy Global is a specialist engineering consultancy that integrates cutting-edge technological solutions with a people-first approach to deliver creative engineering solutions for the built environment. A JV since inception with Clancy Consulting, a ranked UK business anchored by 10 centres, 190+ staff and 47+ years of expertise, the firm develops integrated building engineering designs that optimise how buildings function. Clancy Global distinguishes itself in the Indian consulting ecosystem through its use of innovations such as Digital Twin Capability and advanced lifecycle modelling (up to 7D), as well as a unified design-execution-operations approach to optimise capital and operating expenditure and enable faster project delivery. Their structured process entails multi-layer quality checks to ensure the highest levels of excellence and customer delight.

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