Business News | Clarivate Announces Winners of the South Asia Innovation Awards 2026

VMPL

London [UK], June 5: Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today revealed the winners of the South Asia Innovation Awards 2026 in Mumbai, India. A total of 13 companies were recognized, including 12 from India and one from Sri Lanka, for their leadership in innovation and the effective use of intellectual property (IP) to drive long-term impact.

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Built on Clarivate's Top 100 Global Innovators methodology, the awards apply a rigorous, data-driven approach grounded in global patent data analytics, sourced from expertly curated and proprietary patent data by Clarivate. Organizations are evaluated based on the strength, influence, success, and geographic reach of their patented innovations, ensuring objective and transparent benchmarking.

Ed White, Head of the Clarivate Center for IP and Innovation Research, said: "This year's list of winners highlights innovative organizations in South Asia that deliver high-impact inventions, shaping the future of innovation across industries. Their success is supported by robust IP portfolios, strong patent performance, and a consistent commitment to innovation that delivers measurable business and societal value."

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Winners of the South Asia Innovation Awards 2026 (listed in alphabetical order):

- Adiya Birla Group - Chemicals & Materials (India)

- Council of Scientific & Industrial Research - Government (India)

- Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Academia (India)

- Indian Oil Corporation Limited - Public Sector Undertaking (India)

- Jio Platforms Limited - Telecommunications (India)

- Lohia Corp Limited - Other (India)

- MAS Holdings - Corporate (Sri Lanka)

- Reliance Industries Limited - Petrochemicals & Energy (India)

- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - Life Sciences (India)

- Tata Consultancy Services Limited - Information Technology (India)

- Tata Steel Limited - Heavy Industries (India)

- TVS Motor Company - Automotive (India)

- UPL Limited - Agribusiness (India)

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Media Contact:

Jack Wan, Director, External Communications

newsroom@clarivate.com

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