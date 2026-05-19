Business News | Classic Electrodes (India) Limited Announces H2 FY26 & FY26 Results

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 19: Classic Electrodes (India) Limited (NSE: CLASSICEIL), a leading manufacturer of welding consumables, announced its Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and Financial Year ended 31st March 2026.

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Other Key Highlights

- H2 FY26 EBITDA Margin stood at 9.85% while Net Profit Margin stood at 5.12%.

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- FY26 EBITDA Margin stood at 9.78% while Net Profit Margin stood at 5.18%.

- The Company significantly reduced short-term borrowings during FY26, strengthening its balance sheet and liquidity position.

Operational Highlights - FY26

- Stable core demand: Continued traction across electrodes and MIG wires, supported by demand from fabrication, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.

- Product portfolio expansion: Successful scale-up of Flux Cored Wire, strengthening product mix and supporting higher-margin growth.

- Manufacturing efficiency: Ongoing debottlenecking and automation initiatives aimed at improving throughput and capacity utilization.

- Trading segment contribution: Consistent contribution from trading operations supporting overall revenue growth.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Sushil Kumar Agarwal, Managing Director, Classic Electrodes (India) Limited, stated: "Our performance in FY26 reflects the resilience of our core manufacturing operations and steady demand across the welding consumables segment. We have maintained consistent growth supported by a balanced product portfolio and strong market presence.

The successful introduction and scale-up of Flux Cored Wire marks an important milestone in our growth journey, enabling us to enhance our product mix and improve our margin profile.

With continued focus on operational efficiency, supported by debottlenecking and automation initiatives at our manufacturing facilities, we are well-positioned to improve capacity utilization and drive sustainable growth going forward."

About Classic Electrodes (India) Limited

Established in 1997, Classic Electrodes (India) Limited is a leading manufacturer of welding consumables, offering a wide range of electrodes and MIG wires catering to diverse industrial applications. The Company focuses on quality manufacturing, product innovation, and operational efficiency to serve customers across industries.

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