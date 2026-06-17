Business News | Clay Craft India's Rs 110-crore IPO to Open on June 17, Price Band Fixed at Rs 193-203

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 17: Jaipur-based ceramic tableware maker Clay Craft India Limited will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on June 17, 2026, with the issue closing on June 19, raising Rs 110.11 crore through the NSE Emerge platform. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 193 to Rs 203 per equity share.

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Founded in 1988, Clay Craft India operates two manufacturing facilities spread across roughly 89,000 sq. mtrs. in Jaipur, with a combined capacity of about 6,000 MT and capacity utilisation of around 82%. The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to add nearly 4,000 MT of capacity by installing European machinery sourced from Italy's SACMI, as it looks to scale up production to meet rising demand.

The company sells its products under two in-house brands, Clay Craft and JCPL, with a portfolio of more than 5,770 SKUs. It has built a distribution network of over 130 distributors and has a presence across modern retail, e-commerce, HoReCa, corporate and government channels.

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On the financial front, Clay Craft India reported revenue from operations of Rs 179.89 crore for FY26, with EBITDA at Rs 41.96 crore, translating into a margin of 23.33%. The company posted a profit after tax of Rs 27.01 crore for the year, while its net worth stood at Rs 166.06 crore and operating cash flow came in at Rs 26.64 crore.

https://ipowatch.in/clay-craft-ipo/

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