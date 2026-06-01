Business News | Clayfin Expands into Voice AI Capabilities with Strategic Acquisition of Louie Voice

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 1: Clayfin, a leading provider of digital banking and customer experience solutions for financial institutions, today announced the strategic acquisition of Louie Voice, an innovative voice banking platform focused on making digital banking more accessible and inclusive.

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Louie Voice enables users to perform end-to-end transactions within mobile applications and websites using natural voice commands, eliminating the need for complex navigation or manual interactions.

Powered by cutting-edge Voice AI technology, Louie Voice supports 11 Indian and 40 global languages, enabling financial institutions to serve a broader and more diverse customer base across geographies, demographics, and digital comfort levels. The platform's voice-first interface simplifies banking interactions for users across varying literacy levels, age groups, language preferences, and accessibility needs.

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The acquisition further strengthens Clayfin's capabilities in AI-led digital engagement and voice banking experiences, while expanding its vision of building more inclusive and intuitive financial ecosystems globally.

"Technology should simplify banking and make it accessible to everyone," said Rajesh BLN, Chief Executive Officer of Clayfin. "Louie Voice brings a powerful combination of innovation and purpose-driven thinking that aligns deeply with Clayfin's vision for the future of digital banking. By bringing Louie Voice into the Clayfin ecosystem, we are accelerating our journey toward more intelligent, inclusive, and human-centered banking experiences."

Founded by Pramit Bhargava, who accidentally lost his eyesight and went on to build Louie Voice with the mission of making digital service accessible for all, Louie Voice has pioneered a unique category in voice-enabled digital transactions.

"I built Louie Voice to solve my own personal challenge of vision impairment, driven by a single thought - can I control an app/website with just my Voice Commands."Joining forces with Clayfin gives us the scale, reach, and technological ecosystem needed to bring inclusive voice banking experiences to more financial institutions and customers across the world. Together, we have an opportunity to redefine how people interact with banking services."

The integration of Louie Voice into the Clayfin ecosystem is expected to accelerate innovation across digital banking, customer engagement, and AI-led voice experiences, while creating new opportunities for financial institutions to deliver faster, simpler, and more intuitive customer interactions.

For more information, please visit www.clayfin.com.

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