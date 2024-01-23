BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 23: Amid the flourishing rise of spiritual tourism in India, Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, announces the launch of 'Darshan Destinations'. With the unprecedented travel boom ahead of the temple opening at Ayodhya and the flurry of dignitaries & celebrities heading to the temple town, Cleartrip is doing its bit to help devotees seek the Lord's blessings by offering 1008 complimentary flight tickets to senior citizens to visit Ayodhya. This offer will also be available on the Flipkart Travel platforms. As an ongoing initiative under "Darshan Destinations", Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel are also launching special fares on flights*, hotels & buses to various religious destinations. Travelers can avail of a 20% discount on bus, hotel, and flight bookings to some of India's revered spiritual destinations including Ayodhya, Madurai, Tirupati, Amritsar, Bhopal, Shirdi, Bodhgaya, Kochi, Katra (Jammu). This initiative will be an evolving proposition to offer devotees discounted fares across flights, hotels & buses. The recent surge in spiritual tourism, propelled by Ayodhya, indicates a significant shift in traveller preferences. Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel have observed an overall 1500% increase in searches for Ayodhya across the platform. Speaking on this, Ayyappan Rajagopal, CEO, Cleartrip, said, "As a customer-centric company, Cleartrip caters to the evolving needs of our user base. We understand that spiritual journeys are central to our culture, embodying centuries-old traditions. With more people seeking out these meaningful travels, we wished to make these experiences more accessible and affordable. We are excited to kick off the offering with the upcoming opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Our offering, specially tailored for senior citizens who desire to soak in the country's rich heritage, reflects our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our customers. We hope to inspire and enable other individuals as well to experience the Divine Destinations and easily fulfil their travel aspirations." Through customer-centric initiatives like Darshan Destinations, Cleartrip, and Flipkart Travel will continue to seamlessly blend affordability, accessibility, and a superior travel experience that users across the board desire. *Cleartrip: Flat 20% off on domestic flights to the above-mentioned destinations is available only for senior citizens, over and above senior citizen concession fares. Flat 20% off on hotels and buses is available to above mentioned destinations for all travellers.

Also Read | Mizoram Airport Accident: Eight Crew Members Injured After Myanmar Air Force Plane Skids off Runway in Lengpui Airport (See Pics and Video).

Flipkart Travel: Flat 20% off on all domestic flights and hotels to the above-mentioned destinations for all users (limited inventory only)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Also Read | GenAI Investments: 7 in 10 CEOs Globally Planning To Invest in Generative Artificial Intelligence, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)