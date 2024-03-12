BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 12: With summer just around the corner, Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, announced the second edition of its highly anticipated marquee travel sale #NationOnVacation. The 9-day travel extravaganza starts on 14 March 2024 and is set to revolutionise the travel experience by presenting attractive deals on hotels, flights, buses, and packages. Amidst high demand, airfares are likely to go up for the summer season.

Also Read | Ducati Streetfighter V4, Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications, Features and Design of New Ducati Motorcycles.

With #NationOnVacation, Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel are providing an opportunity for their customers to take advantage of the best offers on their platforms and book their dream holidays. In line with its customer-centric values, Cleartrip, under the umbrella of 'ClearChoice', is offering greater flexibility for its users. With ClearChoice PLUS and ClearChoice MAX, travelers can cancel or modify their bookings and get a full refund as opposed to the standard airline changes ranging from INR 2500 onwards. Myntra and Flipkart Loyalty customers can look forward to special offers and discounts on the Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel platforms. Speaking on the occasion, Ayyappan Rajagopal, CEO, Cleartrip, said, "#NationOnVacation was built with the idea of instilling a sense of planning travel way in advance in the minds of travellers. We were thrilled with the response to #NationOnVacation last year and are excited to bring it back with offerings that will make summer a memorable holiday for all. Fares are expected to jump by 20-25 per cent for bookings that will be made later in April and May when compared to planning in advance and booking now. With curated and customer-centric deals, we wish to celebrate India's love for summer travel by making it more affordable than ever before. With ClearChoice fares, travelers can eliminate anxieties related to last-minute planning and ensure great value for money. Book now to lock in the best deals, get ahead of potential spikes in fares and enjoy a superior travel experience." Key offers include:

- Domestic flights starting from INR 999 - International flights starting from INR 4999- 4- & 5-star hotels starting from INR 2499- Up to INR 500 off on bus bookings- ClearChoice MAX on Domestic flights at a flat INR 599- 30-80 per cent off on hotel bookings- ClearChoice plus at Rs. 49 + Up to 10 per cent additional discount on hotels- ClearChoice MAX at Rs.1 + Up to 15 per cent additional discount on hotels

Also Read | Legends League Cricket Season 3 To Be Played in India and Qatar.

The above are subject to availability & for a Limited period only.

Last year's #NationOnVacation witnessed an incredible success, with a 60 per cent increase in bookings across categories compared to the same period in 2022. Cleartrip remains dedicated to investing in industry-first and customer-centric propositions throughout the year to make travel accessible to a broader demographic. T&C: Please read all the terms and conditions carefully before availing the above offers and booking on our platform.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)