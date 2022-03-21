New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI/ATK): After giving a platform to many young authors Clever Fox Publishing has recently launched their new platform called Books Mantra, which is feature-packed.

It comprises end-to-end publishing support and established channels to reach organic book readers.

Also Read | BREAKING: Boeing Shares Set to Fall by as Much as 8% Following Plane Crash in China and … – Latest Tweet by The Spectator Index.

Their new venture has varied features which include book lovers to interact with their favorite author and follow them. Also, their author coaching academy is going to mentor new writers and get their books into the capable hands of literary agents and publishers.

Clever Fox Publishing is a brand that produces custom solutions based on what its customers need. They have introduced a new model of publishing, Partnered Publishing. Currently, self-publishing is a growing trend and every month they are approached by many authors to get published through this route. But they anticipate that partnered publishing will be the future in the Indian market.

Also Read | Bihar Diwas or Bihar Day 2022: Date, History and Significance of Marking the Formation of the East Indian State.

They have introduced partnered publishing where the author and publisher share the cost of publishing equally and the corresponding royalty. In addition to this, they have set some sales categories based on copies sold which start from 500 copies. If the target number is met, authors earn extra cashback. In effect, the author's cost for publishing the book can be recovered in the form of cashback, as well as royalties from book sales.

Talking about the firm and new launch, the founder of Clever Fox Publishing Ranjan Mohapatra says, "I don't have a great back story like many others. Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to do something to make my parents proud. Before starting Clever Fox Publishing, I was the co-founder of two other firms that didn't do very well. People told me I am not built for business, but I don't give up easily. I learn from my mistakes and keep applying that learning as I move ahead. I give my best every single day. If you have ambition, nothing is impossible. Look, every failure in life is a stepping stone. And there have been a lot of stepping stones for me. I kept learning and here we are today. A highly successful and meteoric player in the publishing industry."

He further added, "Since the launch of Books Mantra people are appreciating as both book lovers and authors are able to access to the same. We have made sure that both of them get equal benefits. In the future, I envision doing more inventions and addition in the industry through more thought-provoking platforms."

This newly launched platform, Book Mantra will also give access to free publishing of short stories, non-fiction, and poetry for all the writers. And to motivate young talent they will organize award programs to encourage book readers.

Through extensive marketing support for already published books, they are creating a niche for themselves in the domain. Their vision is to expand their footprint abroad and has already expanded distribution worldwide. They are planning to position themselves as an International Brand. So, don't wait and visit their website Book Mantra by Clever Fox Publishing today and get to know what they offer.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)