Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 26 (ANI): In a run-up to the Vibrant Gujarat summit the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupender Patel addressed the 175th Vidyagyan Parv of Gujarat Vidya Sabha in Ahmedabad. Bhupender Patel highlighted the pivotal role of the organization in preserving Gujarati cultural heritage, recognizing it as one of the Panch-Pranas bestowed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Amrit Mahotsav festival of Independence.

Expressing immense pride in the Gujarati language, the Chief Minister affirmed the government's unwavering commitment to actively support Gujarat Vidya Sabha in promoting awareness and cultivation of the rich linguistic heritage.

CM Patel said, "The government has made Gujarati education compulsory from classes 1 to 8 to give priority to the mother tongue Gujarati in education".

Underlining the government's dedication to the propagation of the Gujarati language, the Chief Minister announced the mandatory inclusion of Gujarati education from classes 1 to 8, reinforcing the significance of nurturing the mother tongue in the educational curriculum.

CM Patel said, "Due to the stable and capable leadership in India, confidence in India is increasing not only in the country but also in the world. Foreign businessmen and investors are eager to establish economic relations with India. He said that Gujarat is also India's first choice for investment".

Applauding the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister credited the stability and competence of India's leadership for bolstering confidence not only within the country but also globally.

Citing the recent foreign tour associated with Vibrant Gujarat, he noted the heightened interest of international businesses and investors in establishing economic ties with India, emphasizing Gujarat as the preferred destination for investment on a national scale.

The roots of Gujarat Vidya Sabha trace back to the establishment of the Gujarat Vernacular Society in 1848 by Alexander Kinlock Forbes and Kavishree Dalpatram.

Evolving into Gujarat Vidya Sabha, the organization has played a pivotal role in nurturing and promoting Gujarati culture and language.

To commemorate this illustrious journey, a booklet chronicling 'The Endless Journey of Gujarat Vidya Sabha' from its inception to the present day was unveiled by the Chief Minister. (ANI)

