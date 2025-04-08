BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 8: London-based technology company Nothing has today announced the official date for the unveiling of the next products in the CMF by Nothing lineup. On Monday, April 28th at 6:30 PM, CMF will reveal CMF Phone 2 Pro, the second smartphone released under the sub-brand launched in September 2023. In addition to the Phone 2 Pro, CMF by Nothing will also introduce three new audio products: CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus. The new set of products adds to the extensive lineup of Nothing products catering to the audience looking for great specifications at an affordable price. CMF by Nothing, in the build-up to the launch of the new range of products, recently teased the camera design for the CMF Phone 2 Pro on their X handle.

Those interested in being notified about the launch can sign up at Flipkart.in and to get notified about further device updates.

