New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): The Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL), which provides exploration and consultancy services primarily to the coal sector, will continue to remain a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, the Ministry of Coal said on Monday.

"Recently unconfirmed reports have appeared in a section of the Media that the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL) is being merged with Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL)," the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

In this regard, the Ministry of Coal has clarified that CMPDIL is a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL) that provides exploration and consultancy services primarily to the coal sector. Keeping in view the scope for its business expansion in other minerals, the Government has plans for its strengthening, for which it is being considered to merge MECL into CMPDIL.

MECL has domain expertise in non-coal mineral exploration and consultancy. Therefore, such merger and creation of one integrated exploration and consultancy organisation with requisite expertise for coal and non-coal sector would result in growth and value addition. At the same time, CMPDIL will continue to be a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, the ministry said. (ANI)

