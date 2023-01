Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): CMS IT Services announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Sanjeev Singh as Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of the company effective 16 January 2023.

Commenting on the appointment of Sanjeev Singh, Mathew Cyriac, Chairman of the Board said, "We are excited to welcome Sanjeev as the CEO & MD of CMS IT Services. Sanjeev has an exceptional leadership track record, strong exposure to Indian and Global markets, deep strategic expertise, a unique ability to forge long standing client relationships, and proven track record of driving transformation and turning around underperforming businesses. We believe that Sanjeev is the right person to lead CMS IT in its next phase of growth."

Commenting on his appointment, Sanjeev Singh said, "I'm honoured to be invited to lead CMS IT Services, an extraordinary company with deep technology heritage built on strong foundation of values. I look forward to working closely with Mathew, the Board, senior leadership and the highly talented employees of CMS IT to enter a new phase of growth and build a better tomorrow for all our stakeholders, including customers and employees."

Sanjeev will be based in Bangalore. Sanjeev joins CMS IT Services from Wipro Limited where he was Chief Operations Officer and a member of Wipro Executive Board. Till recently, he was a Member of CII Karnataka Council & Chairman of CII Karnataka CEO Forum. Before joining Wipro, Sanjeev was the CEO at Aegis Ltd for its India & Sri Lanka businesses, and did senior leadership stints at Mphasis and Genpact.

Sanjeev is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) and Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K), where he was awarded the Gold Medal for academic excellence. He was recently awarded with the Distinguished Alumnus Award by his alma mater IIM-Kozhikode. www.cmsitservices.com

CMS IT services is an industry leader in Managed IT services and system integration. The company combine world-class cloud, digital, automation and cybersecurity expertise with a core strength in leveraging optimal technologies to rapidly create efficiencies and scale for our customer's operations.

They offer an extensive array of services to help our customers thrive on next-generation technologies; helping build, transform and manage their IT operations. Their services include cloud assessments and migrations, application digitization and modernization, digital experience enhancement, information management and cybersecurity, IT automation. Currently, CMS IT Services has over 6500 employees and serves more than 300 leading enterprises across key industries, with infrastructure spread across all 29 states of India.

