New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The Ministry of Coal has reported a significant surge in overall coal production and dispatch during the month of February 2024, marking impressive progress in the coal sector's performance.

According to provisional data released by the ministry, the month witnessed robust growth in both production and dispatch figures, highlighting the industry's resilience and commitment to supporting the nation's economic growth.

In February 2024, coal production reached an impressive 96.60 Million Tonnes (MT), marking a substantial increase from the 86.38 MT recorded during the same period in the previous year, according to press release.

This represents a remarkable growth rate of 11.83 per cent. Notably, Coal India Limited (CIL) contributed significantly to this achievement, with its production rising to 74.76 MT, compared to 68.78 MT in February 2023, reflecting a growth of 8.69 per cent.

The cumulative coal production for the fiscal year 2023-24 also witnessed a significant jump, reaching 880.72 MT (Provisional).

This represents a remarkable increase from the 785.39 MT recorded during the same period in the previous fiscal year, with a growth rate of 12.14 per cent, read the press release.

Coal dispatch also experienced a notable boost in February 2024, reaching 84.78 MT (Provisional), compared to 74.61 MT in February 2023.

This reflects a substantial growth rate of 13.63 per cent. Once again, Coal India Limited (CIL) played a pivotal role in this achievement, with its dispatch reaching 65.3 MT (Provisional), compared to 58.28 MT in February 2023, marking a growth of 12.05 per cent.

The cumulative coal dispatch for the fiscal year 2023-24 stood at 882.44 MT (Provisional), showcasing a significant increase from the 794.41 MT recorded during the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year, with a growth rate of 11.08 per cent, read the press release.

These achievements underscore the collective efforts of all stakeholders in ensuring a steady supply of coal to support various sectors of the economy.

The surge in coal production and dispatch comes as welcome news for industries reliant on coal as a primary energy source and underscores the coal sector's crucial role in supporting India's economic growth aspirations. (ANI)

