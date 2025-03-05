New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The total coal production from captive and commercial mines for the financial year 2024-25 has reached 167.36 million tonnes (MT) as of February 2025, the Ministry of Coal said in a release on Wednesday.

This represents a 32.53 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to the 126.28 MT produced by February 28, 2024, as per the ministry.

Coal dispatch has also witnessed a significant surge, with total dispatch for the financial year reaching 170.66 MT, surpassing the 128.45 MT recorded in the previous year.

This marks a 32.86 per cent YoY growth, ensuring a stable and uninterrupted coal supply to key sectors such as power, steel, and cement.

Bhaskarpara Coal mine of M/s Prakash Industries Limited commenced coal production on February 15, 2025, with a Peak Rated Capacity (PRC) of 15 MT, as per the ministry.

India's coal production for the month of February reached 928.95 million tonnes (MT), reflecting a 5.73 per cent increase compared to 878.55 MT in the same period last year, as per the ministry's data released on March 1.

As per the ministry, India's coal sector continues its strong performance with significant growth in both production and dispatch up to February 2025.

Likewise, cumulative coal dispatch has risen to 929.41 MT, marking a 5.50 per cent growth from 880.92 MT in the previous year.

As per the data, the coal production from captive and other entities stood at 173.58 MT up to February 2025, registering a 30.16 per cent increase from 133.36 MT in the corresponding period last year.

Similarly, coal dispatch from Captive and Other entities reached 178.02 MT up to February 2025, reflecting 31.90 per cent increase from 134.96 MT in the same period last year. (ANI)

