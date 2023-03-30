Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI/PNN): Coffee & More, the Pune-based cafe chain, has received a USD 2 million funding from its investor and director, Deepak Barge. The investment will fuel the brand's expansion plans and help them achieve their target of 170 outlets in metro cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi, and international expansion with countries like England, Switzerland and many more.

Deepak Barge has been associated with Coffee & More and has played a key role in the brand's growth and success. He brings a wealth of experience and has been instrumental in helping the brand develop its unique blend of flavors and cuisines from around the world. With its perfectly roasted beans for brewing and dishes from all over the world, Coffee & More has made a strong impression in the F&B business. CLO and Co-founder of the company, Shweta Salunkhe was happy to share that the brand has become a national favorite among food enthusiasts thanks to its dedication to quality and client happiness.

The brand hopes to elevate to dizzying heights under the direction of the Chairman, Sachin Salunkhe by becoming World's top option for culinary treats. With the USD 2 million funding from Deepak Barge, Coffee & More is now in a strong position to expand its reach and bring its unique flavors to people across the country and abroad. Managing Director, Sandeep Kulkarni concludes that the brand's expansion plans are expected to create employment opportunities and help the Indian F&B industry grow even further. Barge's investment in Coffee & More is a testament to his faith in the brand and its potential. His guidance and support have been invaluable to the brand's growth and success, and his continued involvement will undoubtedly help Coffee & More achieve even greater heights in the years to come.

