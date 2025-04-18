VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 18: Colab Platforms Limited, a leading Bombay Stock Exchange listed (542866) sports-tech company, has declared an interim dividend of 0.5% per equity share (face value Rs2) for FY 2025-26. The Board has fixed April 24, 2025, as the record date, with payments to eligible shareholders scheduled by May 16, 2025.

This announcement was followed by the company's strategic entry into India's rapidly growing Rs50,000+ crore Predictive Gaming industry on April 2nd. The market currently serves over 50 million users and is projected to generate revenues exceeding Rs1,000 crore in fiscal year 2024-25.

Backed by its established expertise in sports technology, Colab plans to integrate advanced analytics and intuitive interfaces to drive deeper user engagement while maintaining strict compliance with regulatory guidelines. This expansion represents a natural extension of the company's technological capabilities and opens fresh avenues for revenue growth.

"Our entry into Predictive Gaming is a natural extension of our expertise in sports technology. With a high-growth market and a scalable revenue model, we see immense potential in building a category-defining platform that offers users a unique experience," commented Puneet Singh, Managing Director of Colab Platforms Limited.

As a dividend-paying company, Colab's latest move reflects its strong financial position and commitment to shareholder value, while its early entry into this lucrative market positions the company for continued success.

About Colab Platforms Ltd.:

Colab Platforms Ltd. is a top 2000 company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The company specializes in delivering innovative technological solutions across multiple industries, using its expertise in advanced technology to drive growth and enhance user experiences. Colab is committed to providing customized, technology-driven processing solutions that help clients achieve their objectives. Recognizing India's rapid rise as a global technology hub, the company leverages the nation's skilled professionals to contribute to industry advancements.

