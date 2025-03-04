PRNewswire

Hong Kong, March 4: Colebrook Bosson Saunders (CBS), the leader in workplace ergonomics, is announcing the newly relaunched Flo monitor arm for future-ready, ergonomic, modern workstations. This revamped version demonstrates the brand's design innovation, insight into workplace well-being, and industry-leading commitment to sustainability.

To learn more, please visit https://www.colebrookbossonsaunders.com/products/flo

Enquiries: info.asia@cbsproducts.co.uk

"Productivity gains from rapidly advancing technology come with a greater need to care for the health and wellbeing of workers," commented Cecil Huang, Senior Marketing Manager - APMEA of CBS. "To deliver this, the reimagined Flo leverages our signature innovation in design, working with the latest screens to optimise ergonomics in modern workstations."

The new and improved Flo

For the latest screens of today and tomorrow, the new Flo features an upgraded design--for screens up to 34 inches, 1000R, and 7kg--accommodating both flat and curved monitors. Yet it maintains its minimalist core, offering the same clean, aesthetically pleasing lines but now with a new texture and contemporary colour block finish.

To expand ergonomic adjustability, Flo's unique diamond D-ring mechanism and patent-pending Flo Dual Rate Spring Technology allow for optimising screen height, distance, and angle for ideal posture and productivity. Further enhancements include a smart new cable cradle, a built-in mid clip, and removable side panels to keep workstations free of cable clutter.

The reimagined Flo is also industry-leading for sustainability and circularity, now made with fewer material types that are 49% recycled and 100% recyclable in entirety. Not that this will be needed soon, as Flo is built to last, coming with a guaranteed 12-year warranty. To reduce waste, it has plastic-free packaging, and a bulk packaging option creates more efficient storage and shipping for minimising emissions.

A legacy of innovation and design breakthroughs

The new Flo continues CBS's track record of design expertise and market-first innovations that help drive human performance and improve user well-being. As work has evolved, the brand has been recognised with multiple Red Dot Design Awards over the years, most recently in 2023 for the Flo X monitor arm.

About Colebrook Bosson Saunders

Established in 1990 and part of the MillerKnoll collective since 2022, Colebrook Bosson Saunders focuses on seamlessly connecting people with technology, driven by its core values: to innovate, connect, and create.

For more information, please visit: https://www.colebrookbossonsaunders.com/

