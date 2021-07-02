L to R: Mr. Ron Verdonk, Minister-Counselor for Agricultural Affairs, Embassy of the United States of America and Mr. Sumit Saran, In-Country Marketing Representative of NWCG

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Summer means a menu filled with fresh fruits and now is the season for putting the cherry on top. Large deep-mahogany red, ripe, juicy, sweet and the most delicious cherries from the U.S. Pacific Northwest have arrived in the market.

The Northwest Cherry Growers (NWCG), a trade association based in the state of Washington in the U.S.A. have launched their first-ever generic promotion campaign in India to introduce this delightful fruit to the discerning health-conscious Indian consumers.

To mark the launch, Ron Verdonk, Minister-Counselor for Agricultural Affairs, Embassy of the United States of America inaugurated a promotion campaign at Foodhall, Chanyakapuri. The retailer has set up an attractive and vibrant display of cherries from the American Northwest and is encouraged by the initial consumer response.

Speaking on the occasion Verdonk, remarked "The U.S. is one of world's largest producers and exporters of sweet cherries. These cherries from the U.S. Pacific Northwest are grown in the states of Washington, Oregon Idaho, Utah and Montana, and consumers worldwide relish their sweet flavor, bigger size and superior quality. I am delighted to see them here in India. Food is a very important part of India - U.S. trade, and I am glad that cherries from our Pacific Northwest are now added to the basket."

Speaking on the India campaign for Cherries from Northwest, Sumit Saran, In-Country Marketing Representative of NWCG remarked, "We foresee immense potential for Northwest Cherries in India. These cherries are considered amongst the best in the world for their high quality, flavour, taste and also food safety. Cherries from the Pacific Northwest USA will be in the market in July and August, perfectly complementing the Indian cherry season. We have chalked out an extensive retail and communication strategy to take this delicious fruit to discerning Indian consumers across the country. These cherries will be available both with retail fruit sellers and e-commerce platforms."

