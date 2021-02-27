Surat (Gujarat), February 27(ANI/PNN): Let the Virtual World redefine your Business Culture. Being Exporter in association with Association of Global Merchants is here with - 'Global Buyer Seller Meet.' This International Virtual Exhibition is happening on February 26, 27, and 28, 2021.

It is a 360 degree and 3D platform for buyers and sellers across the world to meet, interact and discover global business opportunities. It has been organized with the goal to generate more and more businesses for people in India to help alleviate their business brands on a big global platform and export effectively.

This grand international virtual event creates a new look for promoting the 'Make In India' campaign. This is one of the best events showcasing our local talent on a global online platform, thus supporting the 'Vocal for Local' concept in India.

Also, this shows that we believe in 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' and are duly promoting this ideology. If you see the exteriors we have put our Prime Minister's image which exhibits our strong belief and support to all three ideologies as proposed by Narendra Modiji.

This time we have created a very extraordinary event by starting a unique initiative. We Have collaborated with the Association with Global Merchants and have invited important dignitaries from across the globe. Our special guest invitees include Francesco Mirizzi, Kezy Mukiri, and Scarlett Hoffmann from Europe, Africa, and South America respectively.

We even have core committee members of Global Merchants who will be our special guests - Yadav Ashwani Bishkarma, Brijesh Kumar Akoliya, and Akash Sanjay Agrawal. This will give a lot of scope for exploring global business opportunities between India and other countries.

With the belief that 'export is easy,' the Man of Exports is introducing one of the biggest and the largest 3D exhibitions happening in India. 'Global Buyer Seller Meet, ' is one of the most exclusive trade shows with a buyer's presence from across 100+ countries. Mr. Bhagirath Goswami, founder of Being Exporter has been causing abundant exports and creating exporters in the country.

Due to his passion and dedication in the field of exports, he has been named the 'Man of Exports' by many entrepreneurs. In order to promote Indian exports, Bhagirath helps people from all walks of life to export their consignments.

Towards this cause, he organizes many global events and exhibitions. This time Bhagirath is coming with a unique kind of initiative for the exporters.

It is the most exclusive trade show cum international buyer-seller meet where visitors from 100 plus countries will visit the online platform. The exhibition covers various commodities like agricultural products, textiles, chemicals, furniture, food, machinery, jewelry, kitchen appliances, and much more.

The whole idea behind the 'Global Buyer Seller Meet is to connect buyers from different countries to sellers who have been in their business for a long.

The exhibition will also give buyers access to information like products, websites, presentations, chatting options, and also direct video calling. The interesting part about this exhibition is that there are going to be many seminars, panel discussions, and other events scheduled to run alongside the stalls. They also have an entertainment zone with live band performances and art shows.

If you are interested to explore the international market, then you can do so by simply booking your stall in the exhibition. As a seller, this will be the best opportunity for you to showcase your products, and meet thousands of buyers coming from different countries around the world. This will in turn generate leads and increase your exports and take your business to the next level.

Come be a part of the Global Buyer Seller Meet. Your chance to meet, network, and explore the export market. This international exhibition is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you cannot miss.

For more information: https://globalbuyersellermeet.com/

