Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 17 (ANI/PNN): Indore is in the limelight for its lively vibe and commercial growth. This has raised the bar for growth in real estate. The stock market has been going through a gush in the recent past, leading to a shift in the field of investments chosen by investors. There has been a 35 per cent appreciation in the number of investors in real estate.

"The reason for investment shift is not only property appreciation but also income from a long-run perspective. Investors choose safer and more stable investment options, precisely real estate," says Vipul Agrawal, Managing director, Sunil Agrawal and Associates.

Post covid, residential real estate was at a boom. However, the current situation also increased commercial real estate investments. People realise the benefits of commercial real estate investments, from higher returns to consistent appreciation in the market value.

"With the latest stock market conditions, investors realised the value of a stable investment that remains a safe liquid asset. However, most of the investments were in the residential sector. The current conditions have flexed the investors towards the commercial sector too," rightly told by Vipul Agrawal.

The idea of a hassle-free investment with high returns has turned builders to proposing pre-leased properties, and the investors are inclining towards the option. One of the exclusive benefits of buying a pre-leased property is that there's no waiting period for returns. The returns are pre-set with easy liquidity and assured income.

"Whether commercial or residential, real estate investment is always a good idea. Timely investment in the right property makes your investments timeless. Increase your profits, secure your future and own an asset that gives you financial safety with property rate appreciation in the long run," in the words of Vipul Agrawal.

With projects like Phoenix mall, Smart city, and Metro rail, Indore's real estate is also witnessing a boost. Financial safety and security are two essentials everyone is looking for, and a suitable real estate investment fulfils both aspects with multiple unsaid benefits, especially in a city as fast-moving as Indore.

