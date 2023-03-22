By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Amid challenges faced by the Adani Group and political heat over "regulatory failure" in dealing with the alleged contravention of laws pertaining to securities market, Adani Airports Chief Executive Officer Arun Bansal has said that the company is committed to its investments and plans submitted to the government.

"We are committed and we have submitted the plans to the government. Whatever plans we have submitted (and) we are following (with) our investments," he said.

He was asked whether recent reports by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research affected the business of its airport business.

Hindenburg Research had alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud by the conglomerate and the Adani Group had rejected the allegations terming them "nothing but a lie" and the New York-based entity as " unethical short seller".

"We are continuing with plans that we have submitted to the Government," Bansal said.He made the remarks on the sidelines of the CAPA India Aviation Summit here in the national capital.

Adani group currently has seven airports in India and it has the vision to develop more airports in the country and overseas.Parliament has been witnessing a logjam over the past seven days with the opposition parties for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe allegations of irregularities by the Adani Group.(ANI)

